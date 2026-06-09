Nigeria: Obi Warns Against Ethnic Profiling, Says Crime Has No Tribe

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 election, Peter Obi, has called on Nigerians to stop associating criminal activities with any particular ethnic group, insisting that crime is an individual act and not an ethnic identity.

In a statement posted on his X account on Monday, Obi condemned the growing trend of linking crimes such as kidnapping, banditry and terrorism to entire ethnic communities, warning that such generalisations threaten national unity and deepen divisions.

He said the practice amounts to unfair stereotyping and creates unnecessary tension among Nigerians of different backgrounds.

"As an Igbo man, I have endured stereotypes, judgment and labelling solely because of my ethnic origin," Obi said, noting that many Nigerians across different ethnic groups have also faced similar discrimination.

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He argued that criminality should be addressed strictly on an individual basis, stressing that offenders must be held accountable without dragging entire communities into condemnation.

"A thief is a thief. A terrorist is a terrorist. A kidnapper is a kidnapper. They are bad actors, not representatives of any people," he said.

Obi noted that every ethnic group in Nigeria has its own culture and contributions to national development, and should not be defined by the actions of criminals.

He warned that ethnic profiling fuels hatred, deepens division, and provides opportunities for political manipulation.

The former Anambra State governor urged Nigerians to embrace justice, fairness, and inclusiveness, saying national unity can only be strengthened when citizens are judged by their actions rather than their ethnic identity.

"A new Nigeria must emerge--one where no citizen is condemned because of tribe, religion or birthplace," he said.