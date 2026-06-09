Africa: All of Africa Today - June 9, 2026

DR Congo Reports 101 Ebola Deaths

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported 101 confirmed Ebola deaths amid a worsening outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain. The government has said that it recorded 35 new confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, including 10 deaths. The outbreak is concentrated in three provinces long beset by armed conflict, Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu. Health authorities said that insecurity in areas such as Djugu, Irumu and Mambasa is limiting humanitarian access. Attacks on response teams, including a recent assault on a burial team in Bunia, have further disrupted containment measures. The outbreak, first declared in May, is the DR Congo's 17th since 1976. It has been complicated by the absence of an approved vaccine for this strain, raising fears of wider regional spread despite ongoing international response efforts.

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Somali Referee Omar Artan Dropped from 2026 World Cup After US Entry Denial

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was set to become the first Somali official to referee at a FIFA World Cup finals, has been dropped from the 2026 tournament after being denied entry into the United States. Artan, the 2025 CAF men's referee of the year, was stopped at Miami International Airport despite travelling with valid documents and a diplomatic passport issued to ease earlier visa challenges. FIFA confirmed he will no longer officiate at the tournament, saying host countries made immigration decisions. US authorities gave no official reason. Somalia is among the countries affected by a travel ban introduced under President Donald Trump's administration. Artan has since returned to Turkey and said he remains positive and focused on future competitions.

Over 13,000 Displaced as Clashes Escalate in South Darfur

More than 13,000 people have been displaced in South Darfur within a week as clashes between the Beni Halba and Salamat people continue to intensify. According to the International Organization for Migration, over 11,000 people fled fighting in Kubum locality between 4 and 6 June, seeking refuge in nearby areas including Nyala and Shattaya. The violence, which erupted in late May, has reportedly left several people dead and marks the third major conflict between the two groups since Sudan's war began more than three years ago. Despite successive peace initiatives, renewed clashes have once again displaced thousands of civilians and raised fears of further instability in South Darfur.

Politician Besigye Accuses Ugandan Military of Rights Violations in High Court Case

Veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and his co-accused, Hajj Obeid Lutale, have filed a fresh application before the High Court seeking declarations against the government and senior military officials over alleged grave human rights violations linked to their arrest, detention, and prosecution. They name the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Col. Peter Ahimbisibwe, Lt. Col. Ephraim Byaruhanga, and the Attorney General as respondents. They argue that their prosecution on charges of treason and misprision of treason was preceded by what they describe as an unlawful abduction from Nairobi, Kenya, and an extraordinary rendition to Uganda outside established extradition procedures. According to them, the operation on November 16, 2024, involved their arrest in Kenya by Ugandan military personnel and their forcible transfer to Uganda. They say that it violated their constitutional rights of personal liberty, due process, and a fair hearing. They further argued that confiscation of their property, alleged threats made by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and delays before their arraignment all amounted to violations of constitutional and human rights protections, and are seeking court declarations confirming these breaches.

Former Kenya Chief Justice David Maraga Arrested During Protest Over Land Plans

Former Chief Justice David Maraga was among several environmental activists arrested during protests against the planned excision of 76 acres of protected land within Nairobi National Park. The demonstrators had gathered to oppose the proposed allocation of part of the parkland. They argued that it violates wildlife conservation efforts and could lead to encroachment on protected areas in the future. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), which runs the park, is accused of giving a portion of the land to a neighbouring convention centre and of planning to build a large new animal orphanage within the site. The KWS has vigorously defended its plans. Environmentalists have repeatedly warned against the fragmentation of wildlife corridors and protected ecosystems, saying continued land excisions could negatively affect biodiversity, tourism, and conservation efforts in Kenya. The former chief justice, who hopes to run for president in the 2027 election, was arrested along with nine others. He has since been released but is refusing to leave the police station until the other activists have been freed.