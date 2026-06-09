Africa: Algeria Eye Historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign

Algeria will head into the FIFA World Cup 2026 with high ambitions following their return to football's biggest stage for the first time since 2014. The Desert Foxes will be determined to re-establish themselves among the world's elite and add a new chapter to their FIFA World Cup history.

Widely regarded as one of Africa's most talented national teams, Algeria boast a squad packed with players competing in top European and Arab leagues, complemented by emerging local talent.

In recent years, Algeria have regained stability and confidence under a renewed technical project.

Head coach: Vladimir Petkovic

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Head coach Vladimir Petkovic will lead Algeria at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after taking charge of the national team in 2024, succeeding Djamel Belmadi.

The Bosnian-Swiss tactician brings extensive international experience, having guided Switzerland through several successful major tournament campaigns before assuming responsibility for Algeria.

His primary objective in 2026 will be to guide the Desert Foxes into the knockout stages for the first time since their historic achievement in Brazil twelve years ago.

How Algeria qualified

Algeria secured qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026 by finishing top of Group G in the African qualifiers.

The Desert Foxes accumulated 25 points from eight victories, one draw and one defeat, comfortably securing first place and booking their return to the global showpiece after a 12-year absence.

Captain Riyad Mahrez and forward Mohamed Amine Amoura proved decisive figures during the campaign, delivering influential performances and crucial goals that helped propel Algeria back to the World Cup.

Algeria's FIFA World Cup 2026 Group

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

The draw placed Algeria in Group J alongside defending champions Argentina, European side Austria and World Cup debutants Jordan.

Argentina are widely expected to top the group, but Algeria possess the quality and experience required to challenge strongly for a qualification place.

Austria represent a disciplined and well-organised European opponent, while Jordan will be aiming to make history during their first-ever World Cup appearance.

Under the expanded tournament format, which allows the top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed teams to progress, Algeria's chances of reaching the knockout stages remain very realistic.

Algeria's Group Stage Fixtures

Argentina vs Algeria

16 June 2026 | Kansas City

Algeria begin their campaign with a major test against defending champions Argentina. Any positive result against one of the tournament favourites would provide a significant confidence boost for Petkovic's side.

Jordan vs Algeria

22 June 2026 | Levi's Stadium, San Francisco

This fixture could prove pivotal in Algeria's quest for qualification. The Desert Foxes will target all three points as they seek to strengthen their position in the group standings.

Algeria vs Austria

27 June 2026 | Kansas City

The final group match could become a decisive encounter in the race for qualification, particularly if the leading teams remain closely matched heading into the last round of fixtures.

Players to Watch

Riyad Mahrez - Winger

Riyad Mahrez remains Algeria's captain and one of the most influential figures in the nation's football history.

Now 35, the experienced winger continues to be a key leader on and off the pitch. His experience at major tournaments and his role in guiding Algeria back to the World Cup will be invaluable during the competition.

Ibrahim Maza - Attacking Midfielder

At just 20 years old, Ibrahim Maza is regarded as one of Algeria's brightest young talents and a player expected to play a leading role for the national team in the years ahead.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder is known for his pace, creativity and ability to unlock defences.

Luca Zidane - Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Luca Zidane has emerged as one of Algeria's most talked-about players in recent years thanks to his impressive performances between the posts.

A product of Real Madrid's academy and the son of legendary football icon Zinedine Zidane, he could prove a key figure in Algeria's hopes of making a deep run at the tournament.

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Previous FIFA World Cup Appearances

Algeria will be making their fifth FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026.

1982 - Group Stage

1986 - Group Stage

2010 - Group Stage

2014 - Round of 16

2026 - Qualified

Their finest World Cup achievement remains the Round of 16 appearance in Brazil in 2014, where they produced memorable performances before narrowly losing to eventual champions Germany after extra time.

Chasing another historic knockout stage run

Algeria head to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the clear objective of advancing beyond the group stage and returning to the knockout rounds for the first time since their memorable campaign in Brazil.

Despite the challenge posed by Group J, the Desert Foxes possess the quality and experience needed to compete with Argentina while battling Austria and Jordan for qualification places.

The balance between experienced leaders such as Riyad Mahrez, Nabil Bentaleb and Aïssa Mandi - who are set to feature at their second World Cup after appearing in 2014 - and the exciting new generation led by Mohamed Amine Amoura, Anis Hadj Moussa, Amine Gouiri, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Luca Zidane and Ibrahim Maza could ultimately determine how far Algeria progress.