Africa's Finest - Senegal, Runners-Up With Something to Prove

Senegal enter the first 48-team World Cup as Africa's second best side in the Fifa rankings. In the sixth instalment of a nine-part series on African squads at the tournament, RFI looks at a nation making its fourth appearance fresh from heartbreak at the continent's Cup of Nations.

Senegal advanced to their third World Cup in a row after winning a qualifying group that featured Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan, Togo, Mauritania and South Sudan.

They clinched qualification with a 4-0 romp past Mauritania at the Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Dakar last October.

In January, there was more joy as Senegal players celebrated victory over Morocco in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat.

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But a few months after the 1-0 win, the Confederation of African Football, which organises the tournament, upheld an appeal from Morocco - who said Senegal should have lost the game after their players walked off the pitch without the referee's permission in protest over one of his decisions.

Senegalese football federation chiefs have asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport to overturn Caf's decision.

Africa's finest: Morocco, African champions by ruling

Missed chances

As arbitrators consider whether Morocco or Senegal should claim the crown, Senegal, at 14 in Fifa's list of 211 nations, will pit their wits against France, Norway and Iraq.

In 2022, the last 32-team World Cup, Senegal reached the last 16, where they lost to England.

In 2018, they were denied a spot in the knockout stages due to the fair play rule. Japan advanced because they had fewer yellow cards than Senegal.

"These are things we unfortunately couldn't control," said Senegal defender Lamine Gassama. "We did our best for the team. As a result, we sometimes made mistakes and received cards.

"Unfortunately, that's also part of the game. It's cruel to miss out on the last 16 because of more yellow cards."

Fans savour the memory of Senegal at World Cup in Qatar

New format in 2026

Reaching the last 16 in 2026 will be bit more difficult. The expansion to 48 sides brings a knockout round of 32 made up of the top two from the 12 pools and the eight best third-placed teams.

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Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw was upbeat as he announced his squad for his first World Cup.

"I think Senegal's is among the most anticipated lists in the world," said the former international defender, who was part of the Senegal squad that reached the quarter-finals during the country's debut appearance at the World Cup in 2002.

"Before, it was just Africa that was waiting for this list. Now it's not just Africa - it's the whole world that's waiting for this list."

Last hurrah: Senegal's Sadio Mané

Just as in 2002, Senegal will start their World Cup campaign against France. The sides will play at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on 16 June.

Senegal follow that clash a week later at the same venue with a game against Norway. The West Africans conclude their Group I matches against Iraq at the BMO Field in Toronto.

Just before the squad left Senegal, President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye threw them a farewell party at the presidential palace in Dakar.

"I know you will show courage, solidarity and a spirit of self-improvement," Faye told the players and coaches. "The entire nation is placing its hopes and pride in you who have become Senegal's ambassador on the international stage."