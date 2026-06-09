Cote d'Ivoire: BRVM Slips As Orange Cote d'Ivoire Weighs On Market

The BRVM opened the week lower, even as the broader market showed balance between gainers and decliners.

The BRVM Composite fell 0.13% to 436.68 points, while the BRVM-30 declined 0.29% to 204.78 points. The BRVM Prestige was unchanged at 170.97 points. Market breadth was even, with 20 stocks rising and 20 falling.

The decline was driven by profit-taking in large-cap stocks after recent gains. Filtisac CI posted the sharpest drop, falling 5.56% to CFA2,295. CIE CI lost 4.23% to CFA5,095 as investors took some profit after its recent rally.

Orange CI also weighed on the market, falling 3.64% to CFA16,000. The move reduced its market capitalization by about CFA91.15 billion and offset gains seen in other listed companies.

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On the upside, SMB CI led the session with a 7.46% gain to CFA14,325. ETIT rose 6.45% to CFA33, while SODECI advanced 5.41% to CFA11,700.

Trading value reached CFA1.33 billion. Sonatel SN remained the most active stock, with CFA141.70 million traded, equal to 10.61% of total market activity, confirming its role as one of the exchange's main liquidity anchors.

Key Takeaways

The session shows that the BRVM's recent rally is entering a more selective phase. The market did not fall because of broad selling pressure. It slipped because large-cap stocks, especially Orange CI, CIE CI and Filtisac CI, pulled the main indices lower. That matters because the BRVM Composite is sensitive to large and liquid stocks. Even when many stocks rise, weakness in a few heavyweights can drag the index down. The equal split between gainers and decliners shows investors are not leaving the market. They are rotating between stocks after strong recent gains. Profit-taking in CIE CI also looks normal after its sharp rally linked to earnings and dividend expectations. Sonatel's trading activity shows that liquidity remains concentrated in a few names, which continue to guide market direction. For investors, the key question is whether the market can hold near recent highs while buyers shift toward stocks with earnings support, dividend visibility and reasonable valuations.