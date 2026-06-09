Cote d'Ivoire: BRVM-Listed Vivo Energy Ci Plans Xof6b Dividend Payout

Vivo Energy Côte d'Ivoire plans to distribute CFA6.09 billion in dividends for 2025 after reporting higher profit and improved operating performance.

The fuel and lubricants distributor, listed on the BRVM, will ask shareholders to approve a gross dividend of CFA96.67 per share at its annual general meeting on June 24 in Abidjan. After the 12% tax on securities income, the net dividend will be CFA85.07 per share.

Based on the June 3 closing price of CFA2,095, the net dividend represents a yield of 4.06%. The payout exceeds net income for the year and will be funded partly from retained earnings, which stood at CFA8.55 billion at the start of the period.

Vivo Energy CI's net income rose 12.6% to CFA6.03 billion in 2025 from CFA5.35 billion a year earlier. Revenue increased 1% to CFA604.98 billion, while EBITDA rose 18.5% to CFA17.17 billion, helped by stronger added value and better operating efficiency.

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Operating income was almost stable at CFA11.68 billion, compared with CFA11.34 billion in 2024. The financial loss narrowed to CFA3.47 billion from CFA3.96 billion as finance costs declined. Shareholders will also vote on the co-option of 2 new directors, Kwame Asante and Mireille Chiniango Niango, wife of Aka.

Key Takeaways

Vivo Energy CI's proposed dividend shows how BRVM-listed companies are using retained earnings to support shareholder returns even when annual profit does not fully cover the payout. A dividend yield of 4.06% is not the highest on the market, but it remains relevant for income-focused investors, especially in a dividend season that has supported trading across the BRVM. The payout ratio above 100% means the company is distributing more than its 2025 net income, which can be positive for shareholders in the short term but must be watched over time. The operating picture is stronger than the revenue growth suggests. Sales rose only 1%, but EBITDA increased 18.5%, showing better margins and cost control. The reduction in financial expenses also helped net profit. For investors, the main question is whether Vivo Energy CI can keep improving operating efficiency while maintaining a sustainable dividend policy. If retained earnings continue to support payouts, the stock may remain attractive, but future dividends will depend on fuel volumes, margins, finance costs and cash generation.