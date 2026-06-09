Nigeria: Group Commends Army, Police Over Borno Rescue Operations, Seeks Release of Abducted Schoolchildren

The Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Armed Forces and Other Security Agencies has congratulated the Nigerian Army on the rescue of 360 persons reportedly held captive by Boko Haram insurgents in the Mandara Mountains area of Borno State.

The group also commended the Nigeria Police Force for securing the release of the sister and twin of Honourable Adelabu, describing both operations as significant achievements deserving of national appreciation.

In a statement issued by its Convener, Ambassador Mary Abayomi Fatile, the organisation praised the bravery and dedication of security personnel across the country, while urging Nigerians to support and encourage them in the discharge of their duties.

"We salute the bravery and dedication of our security personnel and pray that Almighty God continues to grant them wisdom, strength, and grace to protect this nation. May their efforts bring further victories and restore safety to communities across the country," the statement said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The group appealed to security agencies nationwide to intensify efforts towards securing the release of schoolchildren and teachers still being held by kidnappers and other criminal elements.

It noted that every day the victims remain in captivity deepens the pain felt by their families and the nation as a whole.

The organisation also called on Nigerians to support security agencies by providing timely information on suspicious activities, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.

According to the statement, citizens should embrace the mantra, "If you see something, say something," and promptly report suspicious movements, activities or items to the nearest security agency or through official emergency channels.

The group further urged political leaders not to exploit the country's security challenges for political advantage, but to respond with compassion and urgency to the plight of affected families.

It called for renewed commitment by both leaders and citizens towards ending insecurity, kidnapping and bloodshed across the country.

The statement reiterated that lasting peace would require unity, vigilance and sustained support for the nation's security personnel.