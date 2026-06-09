Africa: Dangote Strengthens Continental Brand Dominance, Tops Africa Rankings Again

Dangote Industries Limited has further reinforced its status as one of Africa's most influential corporate brands after emerging as the continent's Most Admired African Brand for the eighth consecutive year in the latest Brand Africa rankings.

The recognition was announced at the 16th annual Brand Africa 100: Africa's Best Brands awards, unveiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The survey, regarded as Africa's most comprehensive consumer-led brand study, covered 30 countries representing more than 85 per cent of the continent's population and economic output.

In the latest rankings, Dangote emerged as Africa's Most Admired Brand in aided recall, ahead of MTN and Vodacom. The company also ranked second in spontaneous recall among African brands, behind MTN and ahead of Trade Kings, underscoring its growing influence across the continent.

Dangote retained its position as Africa's Most Admired Industrial Brand and was named the No. 1 African Brand Contributing to a Better Africa. The ranking placed the Group ahead of MTN, DStv, Shoprite/Checkers and Trade Kings, reflecting its impact on industrialisation, job creation, economic development and sustainable growth across Africa.

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The latest recognition highlights the expanding reach of the Dangote brand, built on investments spanning cement, fertiliser, petrochemicals, energy, sugar, salt, packaging and logistics sectors.

Brand Africa noted that although African brands recorded a modest improvement in recognition this year, homegrown brands still account for only 15 per cent of Africa's 100 most admired brands, underscoring the continued dominance of foreign brands across the continent.

Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng, described support for African brands as a critical economic priority.

"Converting goodwill towards African contribution into admiration for African brands is the most urgent commercial opportunity for the continent. It is not enough for Africans to believe in Africa; they must buy Made-in-Africa," he said.

The survey also ranked Dangote among Africa's leading brands in sustainability and social impact, placing it second in the category recognising companies that positively impact society, people and the environment.

Despite intense competition from global brands, Dangote has continued to strengthen its standing as one of Africa's most recognisable and respected corporate brands, alongside leading continental names such as MTN and Ethiopian Airlines.

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Further enhancing the Group's reputation, its Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, was named among Africa's 100 Most Influential Chief Marketing Officers under the inaugural Africa CMO 100 (ACMO100) list.

The initiative, launched by Brand Africa in partnership with African Business magazine, MIPAD and the African Media Agency, recognises marketing, brand and reputation leaders shaping Africa's business narrative and strengthening brand equity across the continent and the diaspora.

Chiejina was among only 20 executives selected from West Africa and one of 17 Nigerians recognised for their contributions to brand building, strategic communications and corporate reputation management.

According to Brand Africa, the selection was based on independent research, industry impact, leadership influence and contributions to the growth of brands that shape consumer perceptions and economic outcomes across Africa.

The twin recognitions for Dangote and Chiejina underscore the Group's growing brand strength and continued dominance in Africa's corporate landscape.