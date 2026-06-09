Nigeria: Tinubu to Inaugurate Key FCT Projects As Wike Hails Timely Delivery of Infrastructure

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said President Bola Tinubu will personally inaugurate several completed projects across the FCT beginning Tuesday, June 9, as part of activities marking the President's third anniversary in office.

Speaking with journalists after conducting a final inspection of the project sites, Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality and pace of work, commending contractors for delivering the projects within the stipulated timelines.

According to the minister, President Tinubu will commence the exercise on Tuesday with the inauguration of the OSEX Road, the first project inspected during the tour.

This will be followed by the inauguration of the N5 Road in Life Camp on Wednesday, June 10, while the Airport-Kuje Road will be inaugurated on Thursday, June 11.

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"These three projects are 100 percent complete and ready for commissioning. What is important to us is that we have been able to achieve the timeline, and I commend the various contractors involved, CGC, Arab Contractors and Julius Berger, for keeping to their commitments," Wike stated.

He further disclosed that on Friday, June 12, the President will commission the newly completed residences for Justices of the Court of Appeal, a project executed by a local contractor.

"The work is quite satisfactory," the minister said, adding that residents had expressed delight over the completed projects and that media interest reflected the level of public anticipation surrounding the commissioning ceremonies.

Responding to questions regarding facilities previously commissioned, including the bus terminal, Wike explained that government procedures often require additional administrative processes before full operations can commence.

"Government process is not easy. Bureaucracy is involved. Once you have achieved that, just be patient. We are proud of what we are doing, and we owe no apologies," he said.

The minister clarified that private operators selected to manage some of the facilities are currently assembling the required buses and taxis to ensure the services become fully operational.

On whether President Tinubu would engage with area councils during the anniversary celebrations, Wike confirmed that such visits were part of the programme but declined to reveal specific locations for security reasons.

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"Very much. But for security reasons, we won't disclose which councils he will visit. The important thing is that he will visit, and projects have been distributed among key leaders in the administration," he said.

Wike attributed the administration's infrastructure achievements largely to President Tinubu's leadership and commitment to ensuring the completion of critical projects, including those inherited from previous administrations

"This is one of the very happy moments of this administration. The credit most goes to Mr. President, who has given the directive and support for us to go this far. Leadership requires the will to continue with projects and ensure their completion," the minister said.

He stressed that effective governance is measured not only by initiating projects but also by ensuring their successful completion and delivery for the benefit of citizens.