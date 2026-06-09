Sudan Approves $139 Million Proposal to Combat Malaria, Tuberculosis, and HIV/Aids

PORT SUDAN, June 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- Sudan has approved a comprehensive national proposal to combat malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, with a total value of $139,298,699, during a recent meeting held at the headquarters of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Red Sea State.

The initiative forms part of a three-year national plan aimed at strengthening the country's response to the three major diseases.

Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a press statement following the meeting that malaria control remains a top national priority within the health strategy.

He noted that the proposal was developed with broad participation from civil society organizations, the National Medical Supplies Fund (NMSF), United Nations agencies, and Sudanese experts from both inside and outside the country. He added that all health priorities were discussed to ensure a comprehensive and effective response.

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The Minister affirmed that continued global support will further strengthen Sudan's efforts to combat these diseases.

He also praised the technical team responsible for drafting the proposal, commending their dedication to ensuring continuity of support and advancing efforts to address public health challenges.

Dr. Haitham explained that the proposal includes clear operational arrangements to facilitate implementation in line with Sudan's needs, with a focus on strengthening the health system and enhancing its capacity to address malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS. He added that the grant will secure medicines for the three diseases across all states of Sudan.

The proposal was prepared with the participation of implementation units from the Ministry of Health and the UNDP Global Fund management teams for malaria, tuberculosis, and HIV/AIDS, in addition to the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), reflecting strong national and international coordination.

The Ministry said the approval marks an important step toward strengthening Sudan's health system and ensuring sustainable international support for combating the three diseases, which remain major public health challenges in the country.

The proposal has been formally submitted to the Global Fund for further consideration.