Nigeria: Pandef Hails NDC As Emerging National Political Force

ABUJA — The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the apex socio-political organisation of the South-South region, has described the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a leading national movement and one of the fastest-growing political platforms in the country.

PANDEF said the emergence of the NDC has added value to Nigeria's democratic landscape and continues to attract support from Nigerians across different regions.

Speaking on Monday in Abuja during a courtesy visit to Senator Seriake Dickson, National Leader of the NDC, PANDEF National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Igali, commended the former Bayelsa State governor for his role in establishing and nurturing the party.

Igali praised Dickson's vision and leadership, noting that the NDC has rapidly gained national attention and is positioning itself as a significant political force.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that the visit was part of PANDEF's ongoing consultations with political parties and key stakeholders across the country on issues affecting the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

According to him, the forum remains committed to engaging political leaders and organisations to advance peace, development, equity and progress.

He disclosed that PANDEF has already held discussions with several political parties and their leaders as part of its wider stakeholder engagement efforts and would continue such consultations in the interest of national development.

The PANDEF chairman stressed the importance of collaboration among political actors, regional organisations and national institutions in addressing the country's challenges and improving the welfare of citizens.

Igali also congratulated the National Chairman of the NDC, members of the National Working Committee and party supporters nationwide for their commitment to strengthening democratic participation in Nigeria.

"We came to pay a courtesy visit to Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, the National Leader of the NDC, first to congratulate him as a son of the Niger Delta for having the courage to establish a national movement and also to discuss the activities of the party," he said.

"PANDEF is engaging with leaders of various political parties on issues relating to the Niger Delta and the country at large. We had a fruitful discussion and appreciate the fact that the NDC has become a leading national movement that is attracting widespread interest across the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have met with several other party leaders; some have visited us, while we have visited others. We will continue to contribute our quota toward making Nigeria a better place."

He further congratulated the party's leadership and members, wishing them success in their efforts to deepen democratic governance.

The visit, according to PANDEF, reflects the organisation's commitment to maintaining constructive engagement with political institutions while advocating the interests of the Niger Delta and promoting national unity and development.

Other members of the PANDEF delegation included Deputy National Chairman, Hon. Bassey Nyong Ekefre, and National Treasurer, Mrs. Ifeoma Onyeoma Agbomah.