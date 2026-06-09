Liberia: House Approves Establishment of Health Care and Immunization Caucus

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives has approved the formation of the Liberia Primary Health Care and Immunization Caucus (LIPIC) following a request by Representative Julie F. Wiah of Lofa County electoral district #2.

The approval came after the Joint Committee presented a report examining the legal, fiscal, and policy implications of creating a legislative caucus focused on advancing primary health care and immunization programs in Liberia.

The Joint Committee unanimously recommended that the House create the caucus as a specialized legislative platform to strengthen oversight, advocacy, policy development, and financing for primary health care and immunization services.

The Committee also recommended that the caucus include a gender-responsive mandate to ensure health policies address the needs of women, children, and vulnerable populations.

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Within a year of its establishment, the caucus is expected to develop a Primary Health Care and Immunization Financing Roadmap Framework in collaboration with relevant government ministries.

The report also calls for the caucus to submit a bill within twelve months to create a Primary Health Care and Immunization Trust Fund (PITF) to support sustainable health service delivery.

Once the House adopts the resolution, the Chief Clerk is to transmit copies to the Senate for consideration, as bicameral approval is required.

If approved by both chambers, the Speaker of the House and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate are to take steps within sixty days to formally constitute the caucus.

This includes appointing leadership and members from both chambers, establishing a Technical Secretariat, and adopting internal rules and procedures.

The caucus is to submit its first bi-annual report to the House within six months of its formal establishment and continue reporting every six months thereafter.

The caucus is expected to strengthen legislative engagement in health sector governance, improve accountability in health financing, promote equitable access to health care, and support efforts to improve immunization coverage and public health outcomes.