Liberia: NPA Berths Largest Vessel Ever

Monrovia — The National Port Authority (NPA) has berthed the largest vessel in Liberia's history and announced new media initiatives aimed at increasing transparency and efficiency.

The CMA CGM Springs, measuring 234.86 meters and carrying approximately 43,000 metric tons of cargo in 3,000 containers, was discharged in two days at nearly 60 moves per hour under the oversight of Managing Director Sekou M. Dukuly.

The vessel's arrival coincided with the launch of the NPA's new "MPA" initiative, which highlights trade facilitation, operational efficiency, and strategic repositioning in the maritime sector.

Largest vessel berthed, efficiency climbs:

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According to NPA officials, the vessel's quick turnaround is the fastest for a ship of its size at the port, indicating improved efficiency and pilot capacity.

Managing Director Dukuly stated that a Liberian marine pilot handled the berthing, emphasizing the dedication and capacity of NPA staff. He also noted that the port now operates 24 hours.

Dukuly said container trade has risen from 24% to over 40%, reflecting broader economic growth of 5% to 6%.

New tools for public accountability:

To increase public accountability, the NPA unveiled a newspaper summarizing the "Reset Agenda" for port operations and COVID-19 recovery. Dukuly said the brochure is the first step in a broader communications campaign.

The NPA also announced plans to publish bi-monthly news reports, launch NPA TV for digital outreach, and introduce a magazine providing further insight into port activities.

Dukuly thanked the media for their cooperation and highlighted the role of the Department of Public Relations in leading these initiatives.

Strategic repositioning underway:

He said the port's progress follows a master plan for strategic repositioning of the sector and the national economy.

Upcoming plans include dredging the port to restore its 15-meter design depth, currently reduced to about 11 meters due to sand buildup.

Talks are scheduled in the UAE and Nigeria to advance these efforts and finalize review of the APM concession.

The NPA also aims to separate general cargo from container operations to boost efficiency and attract a second operator.

Balancing trade and building capacity:

Dukuly stressed the need to increase exports of rubber, agriculture, and timber to balance the country's trade, and he emphasized continued investment in staff capacity.

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He said that NPA plays a critical role in Liberia's US$5 billion trade operation, employing nearly 2,000 people nationwide.

With the berthing of the largest vessel, the launch of new media initiatives, and plans for dredging underway, NPA officials said the future of Liberia's port sector is secure and poised for growth.