Liberia: Why a Petition for Declaratory Judgment Challenging the Constitutionality of a Statute Can Be Filed in a Circuit Court of Liberia

opinion

In recent days, some persons have argued that a petition for declaratory judgment challenging the constitutionality of a statute cannot be filed in the Civil Law Court of Montserrado County or any other Circuit Court in Liberia. According to this view, such a petition must be filed directly in the Supreme Court of Liberia. While this argument may sound reasonable at first glance, it is not supported by the Constitution of Liberia, the Civil Procedure Law, or the decisions of the Supreme Court of Liberia.

To understand the issue, we must begin with the Constitution. Article 66 of the Constitution of Liberia provides that the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of constitutional issues and exercises final appellate jurisdiction in all cases from courts and administrative agencies throughout the Republic. However, Article 66 also makes it clear that the Supreme Court has original jurisdiction only in a very limited number of cases. Those cases involve ambassadors, ministers of foreign countries, and cases in which a county is a party.

This means that in most cases, including cases involving the constitutionality of a statute, the Supreme Court acts as an appellate court rather than a trial court. In simple language, most cases must first begin in a lower court where evidence can be presented and facts can be established before the matter reaches the Supreme Court on appeal.

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The Constitution does not say that every constitutional challenge must begin in the Supreme Court. If the framers of the Constitution intended that result, they would have said so expressly. Instead, they limited the Supreme Court's original jurisdiction to a few specific categories of cases.

The Civil Procedure Law provides further support for this position. Section 5.64 of the Civil Procedure Law states that whenever the constitutionality of an act of the Legislature affecting the public interest is drawn into question in any action in which the Republic of Liberia, or one of its agencies, is not a party, the court shall notify the Attorney General or a County, District, or Territorial Attorney, who may intervene in support of the constitutionality of the statute.

This provision is very important. It is a clear recognition by the Legislature that constitutional challenges may arise in courts throughout Liberia. If Circuit Courts had no authority to entertain constitutional questions, there would have been no reason for the Legislature to require notice to County, District, and Territorial Attorneys whenever such issues are raised. The inclusion of County, District, and Territorial Attorneys clearly shows that constitutional questions can arise in courts located throughout the Republic and not only before the Supreme Court.

A practical example can be found in the famous 2011 declaratory judgment proceedings involving the Liberty Party and the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) against the National Elections Commission (NEC).

These cases were not filed in the Supreme Court. They were filed in the Civil Law Court for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County. The petitions challenged the legality and constitutionality of actions taken by the National Elections Commission and raised important constitutional and statutory questions. The Supreme Court itself recorded that the Liberty Party and MPC filed their petitions for declaratory judgment before the Civil Law Court.

It is worth noting that the late Counsellor Charles Walker Brumskine, founder of the Liberty Party and one of Liberia's most distinguished constitutional lawyers, was one of the lawyers representing the petitioners. I was one of the lawyers representing the National Elections Commission. Thus, experienced lawyers on opposing sides of a major constitutional dispute accepted that the Civil Law Court was the proper court in which to commence the proceedings.

The significance of the 2011 case goes even further. The trial judge declined to decide some of the issues and concluded that they were constitutional questions reserved exclusively for the Supreme Court. When the matter reached the Supreme Court, the Court disagreed. The Supreme Court held that the trial judge should have heard the evidence and decided the issues before any appeal was taken. The Court emphasized that lower courts have a duty to determine factual issues and pass upon legal questions properly presented before them.

The Supreme Court further explained that, except in the limited categories of cases listed in Article 66, it is not a trial court and does not ordinarily take evidence. Lower courts must first hear evidence and determine the facts before the Supreme Court reviews the matter on appeal.

The 2011 case is not the only example. Other declaratory judgment proceedings involving constitutional questions include Center for Law & Human Rights Education et al. v. Monrovia City Corporation et decided by the Supreme Court in 1998 and Citizens Solidarity Council v. Republic of Liberia decided by the Supreme Court in 2016. These cases further demonstrate that constitutional questions may arise in proceedings initiated outside the Supreme Court.

Some persons have argued that the proper procedure should have been an In Re proceeding before the Supreme Court. This argument misunderstands Liberian constitutional practice. The two most famous In Re constitutional proceedings in Liberia are In re Constitutionality of Legislative Act (1914) and In re Judicial Law Sections 12.5 and 12.6 (1975). These proceedings were initiated and entertained by the Supreme Court itself under special circumstances. They do not establish a rule that every constitutional challenge must originate in the Supreme Court.

If every challenge to the constitutionality of a statute had to begin in the Supreme Court, there would have been no need for Section 5.64 of the Civil Procedure Law, no reason for the Legislature to mention County, District, and Territorial Attorneys, and no reason for the Supreme Court in the 2011 NEC cases to criticize the trial judge for refusing to decide the issues before him.

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The law is therefore clear. The Supreme Court is the final arbiter of constitutional questions, but it is not the starting point for every constitutional dispute. Circuit Courts have authority to hear petitions for declaratory judgment, including those challenging the constitutionality of statutes. After the lower court hears the evidence and renders a decision, the Supreme Court may review the matter on appeal and make the final constitutional determination.

For these reasons, the filing of a petition for declaratory judgment in the Civil Law Court of Montserrado County challenging the constitutionality of a statute was not a mistake. It was entirely consistent with Article 66 of the Constitution, Section 5.64 of the Civil Procedure Law, established Liberian practice, and the decisions of the Supreme Court of Liberia itself.

I hope this public education commentary will clarify the issue and bring an end to the misunderstanding about where constitutional challenges may properly be brought under Liberian law.

A Public Education Commentary by Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe-a Senior Counsel of the Supreme Court of Liberia, former Solicitor General of Liberia, former President of the Liberia National Bar Association, Assistant Professor of Law at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law and the Liberia School of Law, and one of the lawyers who represented the National Elections Commission (NEC) in the 2011 declaratory judgment proceedings brought by the Liberty Party and the Movement for Progressive Change (MPC).