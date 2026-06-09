Liberia: Governance Commission Opens Constitution Talks

Monrovia — The Governance Commission of Liberia is urging Liberians across the country to participate in a national conversation on constitutional reform as stakeholders prepare to gather in Monrovia this week to examine possible amendments to the 1986 Constitution.

The review is part of a longstanding reform process that began in 2012 with the establishment of the Constitution Review Committee (CRC) by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Following nationwide consultations, the committee recommended several constitutional amendments, some of which were later included in the 2020 referendum but failed to secure the required support for passage.

However, the current dialogue organized by the Governance Commission seeks to build on those earlier efforts by reassessing constitutional provisions in light of Liberia's evolving governance, social, and economic realities.

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The dialogue, scheduled for June 10-11, 2026, at the Monrovia City Hall, is expected to provide a platform for government officials, legal experts, civil society actors, and citizens to assess provisions of the Constitution that may require reform after four decades of political, social, and economic changes.

Participants are expected to examine sections of the Constitution that may be outdated or unclear, discuss proposals for constitutional amendments, explore ways to strengthen democratic governance and decentralization, consider incorporating contemporary issues such as climate change, social inclusion, and citizen participation, and build consensus on priorities for future constitutional reform efforts.

Announcing the event recently, Acting Chairman of the Governance Commission, Alaric Tokpah, called on all citizens to follow the dialogue and engage in discussions surrounding the country's constitutional future.

According to him, the event will be held under the theme, "Review of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia: Imperatives, Challenges, and Prospects." He said the dialogue aims to assess whether the Constitution can adequately address the current realities facing the country.

He added that the decision to review the Constitution stems from the Act establishing the Governance Commission, which grants the institution the authority to propose constitutional amendments for review.

Meanwhile, if the dialogue leads to concrete recommendations, it could influence future constitutional amendment proposals, shape national policy discussions on governance and decentralization, and encourage greater citizen involvement in constitutional reform processes.