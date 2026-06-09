Nigeria: Oyo Strengthens Blindness Fight As Makinde, Olubadan Unveil Ibadan Hospital

Efforts to combat avoidable blindness and position Oyo State as a leading hub for specialist eye care received a major boost as Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja and Saudi Arabian partners commissioned the AlBasar International Foundation Specialist Eye Hospital in Ibadan.

The multi-million-naira facility, is expected to enhance access to specialist ophthalmic care, reduce cases of visual impairment and position Nigeria as a leading destination for advanced eye treatment in the West African sub-region.

The project is the outcome of a longstanding partnership between Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reflecting growing international collaboration in healthcare delivery and blindness prevention.

Represented at the ceremony by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musbau Babatunde, Governor Makinde described the hospital as a major addition to the state's healthcare infrastructure and a reflection of his administration's commitment to delivering affordable, inclusive and quality healthcare under its universal health coverage agenda.

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According to the governor, visual impairment remained a major challenge with far-reaching implications for social inclusion, economic productivity and human capital development.

He noted that the state government has taken deliberate steps to institutionalise eye healthcare through the establishment of a dedicated Eye Health Desk Office within the Directorate of Public Health and the deployment of desk officers across all 33 local government areas to coordinate grassroots implementation.

Makinde further explained that the framework worked alongside the recently established Oyo State Eye Health Committee, chaired by a consultant ophthalmologist from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, to strengthen eye care services and policy coordination across the state.

The governor urged the management of the new hospital to maintain close cooperation with government agencies, particularly in the area of data sharing, to support evidence-based policy formulation and effective allocation of healthcare resources.

He also praised the institution's leadership and funding partners for their commitment to improving healthcare outcomes, reaffirming that the health sector remains a priority of his administration.

Speaking as an economist, Professor Babatunde highlighted the heavy social and economic burden associated with vision loss, particularly among working-age citizens and the elderly.

He described the specialist facility as an investment that would improve educational outcomes for children, boost workplace productivity and enhance the quality of life for vulnerable populations.

He added that the availability of world-class ophthalmic services within Nigeria would help retain resources that might otherwise be spent abroad on medical treatment, while generating wider economic benefits through local healthcare spending and employment opportunities.

The healthcare workforce at the facility was also encouraged to uphold the highest professional and ethical standards, combining medical excellence with compassion to ensure that patients receive quality care and support.

In his remarks, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, reflected on the decades-long journey that culminated in the completion of the hospital.

He commended the AlBasar International Foundation for its sustained humanitarian interventions, noting that its impact on communities extends far beyond measurable statistics.

The monarch recalled that during his tenure as governor of Oyo State between 2004 and 2005, the foundation organised a large-scale free eye care outreach programme during which more than 500 surgeries were carried out within a two-week period, restoring sight to numerous individuals, including people who had lived with blindness since birth.

Ladoja disclosed that nearly 20 years ago he had proposed providing accommodation for the foundation if it could supply the necessary medical equipment, expressing satisfaction that the vision had eventually become reality during his lifetime.

He stated that the new specialist hospital, together with the existing Eye Institute in Ibadan, would strengthen the city's reputation as a leading centre for ophthalmic care in West Africa.

Ladoja expressed confidence that advances in medical technology and sustained intervention programmes could significantly reduce avoidable blindness within the next decade.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of AlBasar International Foundation, Dr Adel Abdulaziz Al-Rushud, described Nigeria as a country for which he holds deep affection, saying each visit felt like returning home.

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He explained that the specialist hospital emerged from a shared vision pursued through collaboration among government institutions, non-governmental organisations and international stakeholders involved in the global campaign against blindness.

According to him, the facility has been designed to operate in close partnership with both public and private healthcare structures in order to maximise access to specialist eye care services across the region.

Dr Al-Rushud expressed gratitude to the Al-Majid Public Establishment for equipping the hospital, as well as to Waqf Abna Nasir Ali Al-Suhaibani, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and international partners including CBM.

He noted that the project would not have been possible without their collective support and commitment to humanitarian healthcare.

A major highlight of the event was the presentation of awards to individuals recognised for their contributions towards the successful realisation of the project.

Members of the public also benefited from free eye care services during the ceremony, including eye examinations, screenings and surgical interventions provided by specialists at the new facility.