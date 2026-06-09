Liberia: 'Why the Economy Must Be the Center of the 2029 Election'

As Liberia gradually turns its attention toward the 2029 general elections, a growing school of thought argues that the country's most urgent political question is no longer who governs -- but how the economy is governed.

Former Executive Director of the National Road Fund, Boniface D. Satu, has sparked renewed public debate by insisting that Liberia's next electoral cycle must be defined not by partisan rivalry or personality politics, but by a hard national assessment of economic performance, productivity, and prosperity delivery.

According to Satu, Liberia has reached a critical juncture where traditional political narratives are no longer sufficient to address the structural realities confronting ordinary citizens.

"The choice before Liberia is no longer about parties. It is about prosperity," he said. "The 2029 election should not simply be another political contest between parties, personalities, or competing narratives. It should be a national conversation about economic transformation."

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His remarks reflect a broader frustration shared across economic and governance circles: that despite repeated electoral cycles, Liberia's development outcomes remain stubbornly disconnected from political transitions.

Liberia's economic paradox remains one of the most persistent challenges in West Africa. The country is endowed with iron ore, gold, diamonds, rubber, timber, vast arable land, and a strategic Atlantic coastline. Yet it continues to struggle with widespread poverty, limited industrialization, and weak job creation.

Satu argues that the problem is not resource scarcity, but structural incapacity.

"Liberia is not suffering from a political system; Liberia is suffering from the absence of systems that can transform the country," he noted.

Economists have long echoed this concern, describing Liberia's growth model as heavily dependent on raw material exports with minimal domestic value addition. Iron ore leaves the country unprocessed. Rubber is exported in raw form. Timber is shipped abroad while finished wood products are imported at higher cost.

The result, analysts say, is an economy that exports wealth but imports value.

While official reports periodically point to GDP growth, Satu warns that growth figures often mask deeper inequalities in economic participation.

"Growth alone is not enough," he argued. "The real question is whether ordinary Liberians are experiencing that growth through jobs, incomes, and improved livelihoods."

This distinction--between macroeconomic expansion and lived economic reality--has become central to Liberia's policy debate.

Despite improvements in selected indicators, including inflation stabilization and exchange-rate moderation under the current administration, many households continue to report rising living costs and limited employment opportunities.

For Satu, this gap between statistics and lived experience is what must define the 2029 political conversation.

Satu's analysis identifies four major structural constraints undermining Liberia's economic transformation including weak value addition and industrialization, fragile private sector ecosystem, youth unemployment crisis, over-centralized economic activity, and political performance under scrutiny.

He indicated that Liberia remains dependent on exporting raw commodities without significant local processing capacity. This limits job creation and reduces national revenue potential.

Entrepreneurs face high operating costs, he added, limited access to finance, and regulatory inefficiencies that stifle business expansion.

"Many entrepreneurs spend more time overcoming barriers than expanding their businesses," he observed.

With thousands entering the labor market annually, Liberia's youth face limited absorption capacity in both public and private sectors.

The consequences, Satu warns, include rising poverty, migration pressures, and social frustration.

Monrovia continues to dominate economic activity, while rural counties with agricultural and mineral potential remain underdeveloped.

Satu also saturated his argument within Liberia's recent political history, calling for a more evidence-based evaluation of governance under both major political parties.

He references the administrations of the Unity Party (2006-2017; 2024-present) and the CDC (2018-2023).

According to him, both parties have had sufficient time in office to demonstrate economic transformation capacity, and both should therefore be assessed on measurable outcomes rather than campaign rhetoric.

"Past performance is one of the most reliable indicators of future performance," Satu said. "Liberians should ask what economic conditions existed when each administration assumed office, what policies were implemented, and what results were achieved."

He outlined key benchmarks: citizens should demand job creation rates, poverty reduction outcomes, business environment reforms, value addition to natural resources, county-level development impact and public resource management efficiency.

Satu's analysis also touches on the administration of former President George Weah, which governed from 2018 to 2023. That period saw significant road construction and infrastructure expansion across Liberia.

While acknowledging these investments, he raises a critical policy question: "Did those investments fundamentally transform Liberia's productive economy?"

This question reflects a broader policy debate in Liberia: whether infrastructure-led development alone can drive structural transformation without parallel industrial and productivity expansion.

Economists often argue that while roads improve connectivity, they do not automatically generate industries, manufacturing capacity, or sustainable employment.

Under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Liberia's current economic direction has focused on stabilization, governance reforms, and investor confidence restoration.

Early indicators suggest improvements in inflation control and currency stability, alongside renewed engagement with development partners.

Satu acknowledges these gains but cautions against measuring success solely through macroeconomic indicators.

"The real test is not whether indicators improve on paper," he noted, "but whether citizens experience meaningful improvements in their daily lives."

That includes affordable food prices, expanding employment opportunities, growth in county economies and improved access to credit for businesses.

The underlying challenge, analysts say, is converting stabilization into structural transformation.

Perhaps the most urgent dimension of Satu's argument is youth inclusion. With a predominantly young population, Liberia's economic future hinges on whether young people become active participants in the economy.

He emphasizes the need for skills-aligned education systems, entrepreneurship support structures, and access to capital and credit, technology and innovation ecosystems. "Young people do not simply need promises," Satu said. "They need pathways to success."

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Without meaningful youth integration, analysts warn, Liberia risks underutilizing its most productive demographic group.

At the core of Satu's argument is a call for a redefinition of electoral politics in Liberia.

He argues that the 2029 elections should not be reduced to party competition, personality contests and historical grievances.

Instead, he envisions a national economic audit of competing development models.

He proposes that every presidential candidate should present a detailed and measurable economic blueprint outlining sectoral growth strategies, job creation plans, financing mechanisms, industrialization pathways, county development frameworks and transparency and accountability systems.

"Liberians should not vote based on slogans," he argued. "They should vote based on economic plans and measurable outcomes."

Satu's intervention reflects a growing shift in Liberia's political discourse--from identity-based politics toward performance-based governance expectations.

His central argument is simple but consequential: Liberia's democratic maturity will ultimately be judged not by the frequency of elections, but by the quality of economic outcomes those elections produce.

"The real question is not who should govern Liberia. The real question is what economic vision can create jobs, expand opportunity, strengthen businesses, and improve the quality of life of ordinary citizens."

With four years still to the 2029 elections, the debate he has triggered is likely to intensify--especially as Liberians increasingly demand tangible improvements in livelihoods over political rhetoric.

The message is, however, clear--in the next political season, the economy may no longer be just one issue among many--it may be the issue that defines everything.