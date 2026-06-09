West Africa: Ngafuan Rallies West Africa Against Procurement Fraud, Money Laundering

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has underscored the critical role of transparent and accountable public procurement in safeguarding national resources, combating corruption, and advancing sustainable development across West Africa.

Speaking Monday at the opening of the Regional Workshop for the Strategic Review and Validation of the GIABA Guidebook on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) in Public Procurement in Monrovia, Minister Ngafuan said procurement remains one of the most important pillars of public financial management and a key determinant of whether governments achieve their development goals.

The four-day regional workshop, organized by the Inter-Governmental Action Group against Money Laundering in West Africa (GIABA), brought together procurement experts, financial intelligence officials, auditors, policymakers, and development partners from across the region to review and validate a guidebook aimed at strengthening safeguards against money laundering and terrorist financing in public procurement systems.

Ngafuan, who described procurement as being "at the heart of many things in public financial management," stressed that raising revenue alone is not enough if governments fail to protect and efficiently utilize those resources.

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"We want to raise revenue for development, but it's one thing to raise revenue and another thing to protect the revenue that you've raised," he said. "Procurement, if done well, will ensure that the monies we raise really go to actualizing the development intentions that we tout in our budgets. It is unfair for us to spend double on anything. When we do that, we have actually robbed the poor and shortchanged our countries."

The Finance Minister also highlighted ongoing reforms in Liberia's procurement sector, particularly the government's transition to an electronic procurement platform designed to increase transparency and accountability.

According to him, the e-procurement system was launched last year with five major spending entities, including the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Education. This year, an additional 50 government entities have been integrated into the system.

"We are talking about the e-procurement platform to bring transparency to the procurement process," Ngafuan noted. "Transitioning to the platform has caused some transitional challenges. People are still learning through it, and sometimes it's good to learn by doing."

While praising the transparency benefits of the new system, he cautioned that reforms must not unintentionally discourage competition among vendors.

"One thing is to say you have brought transparency to the process, but the process could also limit competition if others are not comfortable with the system. Because of their discomfort, they don't compete," he explained. "We have to ensure that while we bring transparency, we also bring competition and make sure that small businesses, especially Liberian businesses, are not left behind."

Ngafuan also commended Liberia's increasing role as a regional host for conferences and international events, describing it as evidence of the country's growing positive image.

"Too many good things are happening in this country quietly," he said. "The fact that Liberia is hosting conferences and workshops is positive. When our West African brothers and sisters come here, they spend money, support our businesses, and contribute to our economy. Thank you for creating the basis where some foreign exchange will remain in this country."

The Minister used the occasion to pay tribute to outgoing GIABA Director General Edwin Harris, a Liberian national whose four-year tenure at the regional anti-money laundering body ends next month.

"Mr. Harris, you went out there and lifted the Liberian flag positively," Ngafuan said. "On behalf of the President and the people of the Republic of Liberia, I want to say thank you for serving ECOWAS, serving Liberia, and serving Africa."

Providing a broader context for the workshop, Ngafuan warned that procurement systems remain vulnerable to corruption, fraud, bid-rigging, conflicts of interest, over-invoicing, falsified documentation, and hidden beneficial ownership structures.

"These risks are not abstract," he cautioned. "They undermine the credibility of public institutions, erode value for money, weaken public financial management, and deprive citizens of the full benefits of public expenditure."

He noted that compromised procurement systems directly affect the quality of public services.

"When procurement systems are compromised, schools, hospitals, roads, security services, and other essential public goods suffer," he added.

The finance minister praised GIABA for developing the procurement guidebook, which he said would strengthen risk assessments, beneficial ownership transparency, vendor due diligence, red-flag detection, reporting mechanisms, asset recovery efforts, and inter-agency cooperation across member states.

"This workshop is not merely a validation exercise," Ngafuan told participants. "It is an opportunity for collective reflection, technical scrutiny, and regional ownership."

Earlier, GIABA Director General Edwin Harris described public procurement as one of the most vulnerable channels for illicit financial flows in West Africa.

According to Harris, public procurement accounts for approximately 12 percent of GDP across West African countries, making it a critical area requiring stronger safeguards.

"The very scale of these flows makes procurement one of the most attractive targets for criminal exploitation," Harris said. "The concentration of public funds, opaque processes, weak oversight, and endemic corruption create fertile ground for money laundering, fraud, and illicit financial flows that drain our public coffers and undermine the delivery of essential services."

He warned that criminal networks increasingly exploit procurement systems through shell companies, concealed ownership arrangements, manipulated tender processes, inflated invoices, and fraudulent contracts.

"In too many cases, the very systems designed to build our schools, roads, and hospitals are being weaponized to illicitly enrich a few," Harris stated. "This is not acceptable, and we must not allow it to continue."

The GIABA chief further revealed that West Africa loses an estimated US$50 billion annually to illicit financial flows, an amount that exceeds the region's annual development assistance.

"The urgency of this gathering cannot be overstated," Harris emphasized. "A significant portion of these flows are routed through or facilitated by public procurement systems."

He explained that the guidebook was developed as a practical technical tool to help member states identify, prevent, and respond to money laundering and terrorist financing risks throughout the procurement cycle, from planning and tendering to contract implementation and payment.

By the end of the workshop, Harris said participants are expected to validate regional money laundering and terrorist financing threat typologies, establish a common red-flag glossary, strengthen risk-based controls, design referral pathways among oversight institutions, and develop country-specific risk mitigation plans.

"We must walk away with more than goodwill," Harris declared. "We must walk away with a formally adopted guidebook and a strong regional consensus that opacity in procurement is no longer a safe harbor for money laundering."

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Dr. Anna Brzozowska, First Counsellor and Team Leader for Political and Economic Governance at the European Union Delegation to Liberia, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation in addressing financial crimes and strengthening governance systems.

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Speaking on behalf of SecFin Africa and Team Europe, she thanked the Government of Liberia and GIABA for bringing together experts from 17 countries.

"All the topics on which we work in Liberia can only be effective if we see them as integrated into regional policies and cooperation efforts across Africa," she said.

Brzozowska noted that although Liberia has often indicated it faces limited direct threats from terrorist financing, vigilance remains essential.

"It is not always necessary to have visible terrorist activities on your territory to be endangered," she cautioned. "Some countries may serve as a kind of back office to terrorism, and it is therefore important for Liberia to learn from regional experiences and avoid future risks."

She stressed that strengthening anti-corruption measures and transparency in public finance management would help improve Liberia's investment climate and attract foreign investment.

"To attract investments to Africa and create jobs, we need transparent rules, stable institutions, and accountability," she said. "Corruption remains one of the issues that can discourage investment."

Brzozowska also praised regional institutions such as ECOWAS and the African Union for fostering cooperation in the fight against financial crimes.

"No national effort can be successful without cooperation with other countries in the region," she said. "Only by working together can we achieve meaningful results."

The workshop continues through June 12 and is expected to produce a finalized GIABA Guidebook that will serve as a regional framework for strengthening AML/CFT safeguards in public procurement systems across West Africa.