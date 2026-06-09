Liberia: Court Clears Public Defender Chief of Bribery Claims

Criminal Court 'A' opened proceedings today in a high-profile human trafficking and fraud case by taking the unusual step of publicly refuting bribery allegations against Cllr. Bestman Juah, President of the Public Defenders' Association of Liberia.

Certified court records contradict months of speculation linking Juah to improper conduct in the case.

The claims, circulated widely on social media and reported by FrontPage Africa and New Narratives, suggested Juah colluded with prosecutors and the Liberia National Police to influence the pretrial release of certain defendants.

A judicial review of filings from the Paynesville Magisterial Court, the LNP's Trafficking in Persons Section, Criminal Court 'A', and Criminal Court 'E' found no evidence supporting the allegations, according to documents obtained by the Daily Observer.

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"The record speaks for itself," a court staffer told reporters. "At no point has Cllr. Bestman Juah appeared as counsel for the defense or prosecution in this matter."

Instead, certified minutes show Atty. Prince S. Conway represented the accused during preliminary hearings at the Paynesville Magisterial Court between October and November 2025. A March 18, 2026, bail motion lists Cllr. Mamee S. W. Gongba Jr., Cllr. David M. Kolleh Jr., and Cllr. Pelvis Dolopei of Liberty Law Firm as defense counsel. The prosecution team is also fully documented, with no reference to Juah.

The case stems from 2025 complaints filed by several Nimba County residents who allege they were trafficked to Monrovia under false pretenses. Defendants include Daniel David, Preston Y. Logan, Boimah Saweah, Johnny Dahn, Shirley Suah, Bill Dorkor, Jerome Genseh, and others.

According to the indictment, complainants paid the defendants more than US$100,000 for purported travel opportunities to Canada. Prosecutors allege the complainants were instead transported to Montserrado County, confined in a private compound in Paynesville, and directed to participate in an online marketing operation. Requests for refunds were allegedly denied.

The defendants face multiple charges: trafficking in persons, theft of property, rape, misapplication of entrusted property, and criminal facilitation. They were arrested following a writ issued in September 2025 and remain in pretrial detention at Monrovia Central Prison. A motion to admit several defendants to bail was argued March 18, 2026, with Criminal Court 'E' -- which is hearing the rape allegations -- reserving its ruling.

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Court

Legal observers noted that the court's direct rebuttal is uncommon and signals judicial concern over misinformation impacting high-stakes trials. Cllr. Juah has not issued a formal statement.

Sources within the LNP's Trafficking in Persons Section called claims connecting Juah to the case "completely unfounded." "The allegations are false, misleading, and intended to damage the credibility of individuals not connected to the investigation," one source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The Section cautioned media institutions and the public to verify facts with court records and authorized law enforcement sources before publication. "Due process requires that accusations be supported by evidence filed before the court," the Section said in a statement. "Linking individuals not named in official documents interferes with the rights of both complainants and defendants."

Presumption of Innocence Emphasized

Under Article 21(h) of the 1986 Constitution of Liberia, all persons accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction. Legal analysts note that implying involvement of individuals without evidence can expose publishers to defamation claims under Liberian law.

All defendants remain in the custody of Criminal Court 'A' and are expected to appear to answer to their individual roles in the alleged scheme, court officials confirmed.

Proceedings are set to continue today with the reading of the formal indictment and entry of pleas. The case has drawn significant public attention as Liberia intensifies efforts to prosecute trafficking in persons.