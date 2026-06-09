Liberia: Over 50 Young Leaders Begin Ypls Africa 13th Cohort in Liberia

Over 50 young leaders from across Africa have officially begun the 13th Cohort of the Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) in Liberia, as the program marks its 10th anniversary with renewed calls for democratic renewal, ethical governance, and youth-led transformation across the continent.

The five-day leadership program, running from June 8-13, 2026, is being held at the Ambassador Hotel in Margibi County under the theme: "Empowering the Future: From Learning to Leadership for Africa's Agenda 2063."

Participants drawn from Cameroon, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and other African countries are engaging in high-level discussions aimed at strengthening democratic governance and preparing a new generation of ethical leaders.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Mmusi Maimane, Member of Parliament of South Africa and leader of Build One South Africa (BOSA), challenged young Africans to take ownership of the continent's future and reject political complacency.

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"The problems of Africa are not going to be solved by politeness," Maimane declared. "They will be solved by young people who are prepared to stand up and speak truth to power when it matters."

He emphasized that young people must not wait for the future but actively shape the present. "You are not leaders of tomorrow; you are leaders of today," he said.

Maimane warned against authoritarianism and military takeovers, stressing that democratic governance remains the only sustainable path for Africa's development.

"Africa is not going to be served by dictators," he said. "Africa is going to be served by democrats, people who recognize that public office exists to serve the people."

The South African lawmaker also urged participants to defend democracy amid rising political challenges across the continent, calling for stronger institutions, accountability, and rule of law.

He encouraged young Africans to reconnect with the continent's historical identity beyond colonial narratives.

"There was an Africa before colonialism," he said. "If we want to discover who we are, we must rediscover the values, knowledge systems, and institutions that existed long before colonial rule."

On economic development, Maimane called for urgent action to reduce poverty and expand the middle class across Africa.

"Africa's challenge is clear. How do we move hundreds of millions of people from poverty to the middle class?" he asked.

He also raised concern over rising national debt, warning that excessive debt servicing limits investment in education, infrastructure, and youth development.

Maimane highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a major opportunity for economic integration but stressed that infrastructure must be improved for it to succeed.

"It should not take over twenty hours to travel between African countries on the same coastline," he noted.

He called for stronger investments in transport systems, digital infrastructure, and regional connectivity to boost trade and mobility across Africa.

Also speaking, Aliou Mamadou Dia, Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Liberia, congratulated YPLS Africa on its 10th anniversary and emphasized the importance of youth participation in decision-making processes.

"Meaningful youth participation must extend beyond demonstrations, activism, and political rallies," Dia said.

He urged young people to engage directly in governance institutions and policymaking structures.

"If you don't have knowledge, you are not part of the discussion. If you are not bringing anything to the table, nobody will listen to you," he stated.

Dia further encouraged participants to prepare themselves through education, skills development, and innovation, noting that Africa's transformation depends on informed and capable leadership.

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Earlier, Ms. Alphia Faith Kemokai, Programme Manager of YPLS Africa, presented a "Decade of Impact" report highlighting the organization's achievements over the past ten years.

She said the program was created to address leadership gaps by equipping young Africans with values, skills, discipline, mentorship, and networks for effective governance.

According to her, more than 1,200 young leaders have been trained across Africa, with projections indicating the network will exceed 1,500 alumni following the current cohort.

She also disclosed that more than 50 alumni have contested elections, several of whom have won public office, while 27 alumni currently serve in government and leadership positions. Over 200 alumni have received awards and recognition, and more than 300 remain active in civic and political leadership across 14 countries.

The program has also expanded its reach with the inclusion of South Africa as a new participating country, marking a significant milestone in its continental growth.