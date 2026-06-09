Liberia: 58-Year-Old Woman Faces Alleged Abuse in River Gee

A disturbing case of alleged torture and public humiliation involving a 58-year-old woman accused of witchcraft has sparked widespread concern in River Gee County, with family members and residents demanding justice and accountability from authorities.

The victim, identified as Regina Parteah of Torroken Town in Kilipo Statutory District, was allegedly subjected to severe and degrading treatment after being accused of using supernatural powers to prevent the discovery of gold deposits in the community.

According to accounts gathered by journalist Frederick Weah, the incident came to public attention after a video circulated on social media reportedly showing Mrs. Parteah being stripped naked and physically assaulted by several individuals.

Speaking in a radio interview via telephone from Maryland, journalist Weah said the incident allegedly began after a 21-year-old Guinean national, Abraham Koklue, described by residents as a traditional or "country doctor," was invited into the community by locals reportedly led by a man identified as Bartee Moore.

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Upon arriving in the town, Koklue allegedly accused Mrs. Parteah of possessing a "dragon" hidden in her private parts, which he claimed was responsible for blocking gold from being discovered in the area.

Family members say Mrs. Parteah strongly denied the accusations. However, witnesses alleged that she was forcibly stripped naked, threatened with a firearm, and assaulted in an attempt to force her to confess to the witchcraft claims.

Relatives further alleged that the abuse escalated when she was taken to a nearby creek, forced into deep water against her will, and made to bathe publicly.

They also claimed that pepper was rubbed on her body while she endured hours of physical and psychological humiliation.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has since launched an investigation into the incident and arrested five individuals believed to have participated in the alleged abuse.

Those arrested were identified as Cyrus Tinapo, Thomas Sloh, Doe Wapplo II, Patrick Swen, and Abraham Koklue.

According to information provided by the family and referenced by journalist Weah, the suspects were arrested on March 8, 2026.

However, relatives say they have not received any official updates on the status of the investigation or whether the case has been forwarded to court.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from family members, women's groups, and concerned citizens across River Gee County, who describe the alleged acts as serious violations of human rights and human dignity.

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"This is not just about witchcraft allegations; it is about protecting the dignity, safety, and rights of vulnerable people in our communities," one concerned resident said.

Family members and community stakeholders are now calling on the Liberia National Police and the Ministry of Justice to ensure a transparent investigation and the prosecution of all individuals allegedly involved.

Meanwhile, the family of Mrs. Parteah continues to appeal for justice, transparency, and accountability as the case continues to draw attention and intensify debate over witchcraft-related violence and mob justice in rural Liberia.