Ghana: No Error in 5,000-Hectare Decision - - Phdc CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Hub Development Corporation (PHDC), Dr Toni Aubynn, has defended the Lands Commission's decision to gazette 5,000 hectares (12,365 acres) of land for the Petroleum Hub project.

He explained that the acquisition was based on a written directive issued by President John Dramani Mahama.

In a social media post last Saturday, Dr Aubynn said the move followed the President's announcement to the Western Regional House of Chiefs and a subsequent directive to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to begin the acquisition process.

He described as unusual claims that the President erred when he announced the reduction of the project land size to 5,000 hectares during his engagement with the chiefs on July 30, 2025.

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Dr Aubynn stated that the President had formally communicated the decision and backed it with the necessary directives to the relevant institutions.

"His Excellency the President addressed the Western Regional House of Chiefs, announcing a reduction in the land size to 5,000 hectares," he said. "This was followed by a directive to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, confirmation by the Lands Commission, and a duly gazetted declaration of intent to acquire the specified land area."

He added that it was unusual for anyone to suggest that the President made an error in communicating with the chiefs and in subsequent correspondence with the PHDC.

Dr Aubynn urged the public to refrain from actions or comments that could hinder the project and called on Ghanaians, particularly residents of Jomoro, to support it.

He said the focus should be on the development of the area and the country as a whole.

Although he did not mention him directly, the statement is seen as a response to claims by private legal practitioner, Oliver Barker-Vomawor, who has questioned the ongoing land acquisition exercise in Jomoro.

Mr Barker-Vomawor reportedly argued that the process contradicts the President's public remarks, claiming that the President may have misspoken and intended to refer to 5,000 acres instead of hectares.

He further accused the PHDC of creating unnecessary tension for the government by proceeding with the acquisition of 12,365 acres of land.

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Meanwhile, the Lands Commission and the PHDC are continuing to work together on the acquisition process.

The exercise is based on a written directive from the President to the Ministries of Lands and Energy, instructing them to expedite the acquisition of the 12,365 acres earmarked for the project.

When completed, the Petroleum Hub project is expected to generate more than 700,000 jobs and help secure the country's energy future.