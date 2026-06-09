Ghana: Police Foil Robbery Plot, Recover Weapons in Operation

A joint police operation has thwarted a planned robbery attack and led to the recovery of weapons believed to be linked to a notorious robbery syndicate operating in parts of the country.

The operation, carried out by the Surveillance Unit of the National Operations Department and the Ashanti North Regional Police Command, targeted a wanted robbery suspect identified as Ali Mohammed, 23.

According to the police, the suspect was wanted in connection with the shooting and murder of Dominic Frimpong on the Akyiresu to Kwame Dwomo Sreso road in the Ahafo Region on April 12, 2026.

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He was also being sought over two separate robbery attacks at Bosomkyekye on the Mampong to Ejura road in July 2025 and February 2026, one of which resulted in the death of a driver's mate.

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A police team, acting on intelligence, tracked the suspect to Kukuom in the Ahafo Region on June 2, 2026, where an operation was launched to apprehend him.

The police said upon sighting the officers, Ali Mohammed opened fire with an AK 47 rifle in an attempt to resist arrest.

However, he was overpowered during the exchange and sustained gunshot injuries.

He was subsequently rushed to the Goaso Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The operation led to the recovery of one AK 47 rifle, one pump action gun, two AK 47 magazines and nine rounds of ammunition.

Other items retrieved included three mobile phones, a motorbike ignition key, a black nose mask, four talismans and a sack.

The police said the recovered weapons and items were believed to have been used in the activities of the robbery syndicate.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the gang.

The police named some of the wanted suspects as Omar Chad, Dauda Tahidu and Suley, who are currently on the run.

They assured the public that efforts were being intensified to arrest all members of the syndicate and bring them to justice.

The operation forms part of ongoing measures by the Ghana Police Service to clamp down on violent crimes and improve security on major highways and communities across the country.