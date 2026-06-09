Tanzania: Singapore President to Open UDSM Public Lecture

Dar es Salaam — SINGAPORE President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will today open a high-profile public lecture at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), marking a key highlight of the 11th Research and Innovation Week (RIW), which brings together academia, government, industry and international partners to advance Tanzania's innovation agenda.

The UDSM Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) Professor Nelson Boniface said the event provides a platform for sharing global development insights and strengthening international collaboration in education, research and innovation.

"The president's participation underscores the growing importance of knowledge exchange between Tanzania and global development partners in shaping inclusive and technology-driven growth," Prof Boniface said.

Noting: "This year's theme, 'Harnessing Tanzania's Mineral Wealth to Advance Renewable Energy, Digital Transformation and Social Security,' underscores UDSM's strategic focus on using science, technology and innovation to drive national development."

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Prof Boniface said the theme highlights the importance of key minerals such as graphite, nickel, lithium, cobalt, uranium, rare earth elements, copper and gold in supporting clean energy systems, digital technologies and broader socio-economic transformation.

The annual event positions UDSM as a national hub for research-driven development, focusing on how Tanzania's mineral resources can support renewable energy systems, digital transformation and enhanced social protection.

He said key minerals highlighted in this year's theme include graphite, nickel, lithium, cobalt, uranium, rare earth elements, copper and gold, all considered strategic for industrial transformation in the 21st century.

According to Prof Boniface, the theme aligns with the country's Development.

They told the 'Daily News' that Singapore's rise from a low-income nation to a global economic powerhouse within six decades offers practical lessons that Tanzania can adapt to accelerate industrialisation, job creation and sustainable economic growth.

A Founding Director of the Centre for Chinese Studies at the University of Dar es Salaam, Professor Humphrey Moshi, said the visit presents Tanzania with a chance to learn from Singapore's development model while attracting new markets and foreign direct investment (FDI).

"Singapore is among the Asian economies that achieved rapid economic transformation. Tanzania should study the strategies that enabled such progress to create jobs and accelerate development," Prof Moshi said.

He noted that Singapore's success was driven by visionary leadership, sound fiscal discipline, strong institutions and a people-centred development approach underpinned by a culture of hard work and integrity.

"We should strengthen cooperation with Singapore and learn from its transformative development culture," he added.

According to Prof Moshi, Tanzania's youths can emulate Singapore's productivity-driven work ethic, while the government can expand partnerships that encourage investment and technology transfer.

He said Singapore's investment and export-oriented economy provides opportunities for Tanzania to attract investors in manufacturing, irrigation, renewable energy and value addition in agriculture.

"Given that Tanzania is an agricultural economy, collaboration with Singapore can help modernise production through mechanisation and increase exports of processed agricultural products," he said.

Prof Moshi also suggested expanding the use of local currencies in bilateral trade to facilitate transactions and promote stronger commercial ties.

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He said deeper cooperation could enable Tanzania to access advanced technologies in electronics, solar and wind energy while increasing exports and diversifying its economy.

Business and entrepreneurship expert, Dr Sylvester Jotta of Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) said the government should also leverage Singapore's expertise in tourism and hospitality.

Despite its limited natural resources, Singapore has built a globally competitive tourism industry through strategic planning, efficient infrastructure and quality service delivery, he noted.

Dr Jotta observed that both countries occupy strategic geographic positions, with Tanzania serving as a gateway to Eastern and Southern Africa and Singapore connecting Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.