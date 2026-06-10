Tanzania: Singapore Sees Tanzania As a Major Economic Gateway in Africa

Dar es Salaam — SINGAPORE has identified Tanzania as one of Africa's most promising economies due to its strategic location, ports, and role as a trade gateway for East Africa.

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam made the remarks at the State House in Dar es Salaam after holding official talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan. He emphasized that the current global environment requires developing nations to strengthen partnerships in order to safeguard their development interests.

He also called for accelerated cooperation between Tanzania and Singapore to address economic challenges and adapt to ongoing global changes.

President Shanmugaratnam noted that international trade systems, supply chains, and cooperative institutions--which have long supported economic growth in many countries--are being reshaped by political conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and the effects of climate change.

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"We are holding these discussions at a time when international rules, trade, and cooperation are increasingly being influenced by politics and conflict. Developing countries risk bearing the consequences of these changes under conditions set by others if they do not strengthen cooperation among themselves," he said.

He stressed that countries should build bridges of cooperation across regions and continents rather than isolate themselves. He added that Tanzania and Singapore have already taken practical steps to deepen relations for the benefit of their citizens.

Tanzania's Strategic Importance

President Shanmugaratnam said Tanzania has strong economic appeal because of its strategic position along the Indian Ocean, its ports, and its potential to serve as a commercial hub for the entire East African region.

"We view Tanzania as a country located along a critical trade and transportation route, with immense potential to connect East African markets to the rest of the world," he said.

Key Areas of Cooperation

The Singaporean leader identified several priority sectors that could accelerate Tanzania's development and strengthen bilateral ties are Transport and logistics, port development and the digital economy.

Other areas include agricultural trade, food security, skills development, healthcare and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

He explained that transport and port services are particularly important because Tanzania can serve as a gateway for trade throughout East Africa. He also described the digital economy as an emerging sector capable of creating significant employment and business opportunities.

Regarding agriculture and food security, he said cooperation would help ensure reliable food supplies while providing farmers with access to new markets.

Health Sector Collaboration

In healthcare, President Shanmugaratnam revealed that Singapore and Tanzania have begun collaborating on research and innovation to combat Sickle Cell Disease through partnerships between health institutions in both countries.

Double Taxation Agreement

He highlighted the signing of a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement as another important milestone, saying it would provide greater certainty for investors and encourage long-term investment between the two nations.

Singapore, he added, will continue sharing expertise with Tanzania in industrial planning, trade facilitation, and supply chain management to enhance economic competitiveness.

Singapore-EAC Free Trade Discussions

On the prospect of cooperation with the East African Community (EAC), President Shanmugaratnam said Singapore sees significant opportunities in launching free trade agreement discussions with the regional bloc.

He commended Tanzania for supporting the initiative, describing it as potentially historic because it would be Singapore's first trade agreement with African partners and the EAC's first agreement with a partner from outside the African continent.

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According to him, such an agreement would improve market access for goods and services, facilitate trade and investment flows and create new opportunities in technology and the digital economy.

"Singapore can serve as a gateway for East African products to enter major Asian markets, while Singaporean companies gain greater opportunities to invest in this rapidly growing region," he said.

He added that the agreement would help both sides expand their trade networks at a time when the world is experiencing increasing political and economic tensions.

"This partnership is not only about Tanzania and Singapore; it is an important bridge between East Africa and Southeast Asia that can deliver significant benefits to the people of both regions," President Shanmugaratnam concluded.