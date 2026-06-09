Nigeria: Insecurity Threatening Nigeria's Education Future, Says Nut President

The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has expressed concern over rising insecurity across the country, warning that continued attacks on schools threaten the future of education.

The National President of NUT, Mr Audu Amba, said this while responding to questions from journalists on the sidelines of the ongoing 114th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva.

Amba said teachers, learners and education stakeholders were increasingly worried about growing incidents of banditry, kidnapping and attacks on schools across several parts of Nigeria.

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According to him, insecurity initially appeared manageable but has gradually spread, posing serious threats to basic education and undermining efforts to develop the nation's human capital.

He cited recent attacks in Kebbi and Niger states, where schools were reportedly targeted by criminals, leading to abductions and the killing of a teacher.

"The situation is becoming alarming. We recently witnessed attacks in Kebbi State where a school was invaded and a teacher was brutally killed before family members.

"We also had reports from Niger State, where students were taken into captivity. These incidents are deeply disturbing and unacceptable," he said.

Amba said education remained the backbone of national development and should be protected from criminal elements seeking to disrupt learning activities across communities.

"When education, especially basic education, comes under threat from insecurity, then something must have gone wrong somewhere within the system," he said.

The NUT president said the union had expected earlier incidents to serve as a wake-up call but noted that attacks were becoming more frequent.

He said recent developments in Oyo State further demonstrated that insecurity around schools was spreading and required urgent and coordinated government intervention.

"It is a matter of concern for all Nigerians because when education is threatened by banditry and kidnapping, the future of our country becomes uncertain.

"That is why government must be more proactive in addressing these security challenges before they cause irreversible damage to the education sector," he said.

Amba said the union's responsibility was to continue advocating for safer schools, teachers and learners, since it lacked the powers and resources of security agencies.

"The only weapon available to us is advocacy. We do not carry guns and we are not security agencies, but we must continue speaking up.

"Our responsibility is to advocate for the safety of schools, our teachers and the learners entrusted to our care across the country," he said.

According to him, fear and uncertainty have already affected teaching and learning, especially in communities considered vulnerable to attacks by criminal groups.

"You do not know where the next attack may occur. In some places, learning takes place with one eye open and one eye closed.

"Teachers and learners are constantly looking over their shoulders, particularly in remote communities where insecurity remains a major challenge," he said.

Amba urged Nigerians to become more security-conscious and support efforts aimed at protecting schools through timely information sharing and community vigilance.

"Security is everybody's business. Community leaders, parents and ordinary citizens must remain alert and report suspicious movements whenever they observe them," he said.

The union leader also said that government had a constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property, including educational institutions and personnel.

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"The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property. Schools are public assets, and the lives of teachers and learners are equally important," he said.

Amba also said that the union directed its Oyo State chapter to ask teachers to remain at home following the abduction of colleagues and learners.

He said the decision was taken to protect teachers and prevent the situation from escalating while efforts were ongoing to secure the release of victims.

"We directed teachers to remain at home until our colleagues and the learners are rescued because their safety remains our primary concern.

"If people are in captivity, learning cannot continue normally. We felt it was necessary to take proactive steps under the circumstances," he said.

Amba reiterated the union's commitment to engaging government and stakeholders to ensure safer learning environments and uninterrupted access to quality education nationwide. (NAN)