Nigerians Spend N50bn On U.S. Visa Applications - Report

Nigerians spent more than N50 billion on United States visa applications between 2023 and 2024, despite a significant decline in approvals as Washington tightened immigration controls and intensified scrutiny of applicants.

An analysis of an Intelpoint report, based on data from the US Department of State, showed that 201,200 non-immigrant visas were issued to Nigerians during the two-year period.

With a standard application fee of $185 per applicant, Nigerians spent an estimated $37.2 million, equivalent to about N50.7 billion at an average exchange rate of N1,360 to US$1

The data revealed that visa issuances fell by approximately 23 per cent, dropping from 113,900 in 2023 to 87,300 in 2024, representing a decline of 26,600 visas. Comparable figures for 2025 were not available at the time of reporting.

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Business and tourism travel accounted for the bulk of approvals in 2024, with B1/B2 visas making up 83 per cent of all visas issued. Student visas (F1) represented around seven per cent, while exchange visitor visas (J1) and other temporary visa categories accounted for the remainder.

Despite the decline, Nigeria remained a key source market for the United States, contributing about 0.8 per cent of global non-immigrant visa issuances in 2024.

Former President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies, Susan Akporiaye, attributed Nigerians' appetite for international travel to cultural factors rather than economic conditions alone.

"People would say it's because of the economy, but I share a different view. Nigerians are generally migrants; they love travelling. We are like the Chinese of Africa," Akporiaye told reporters.

She maintained that the majority of Nigerians who travel abroad eventually return home, contrary to widespread perceptions that many remain overseas permanently.

"There is so much noise of Nigerians staying back. The ones who travel and return are far more than those who stay back. It's not up to 10 per cent that don't return," she said.

The decline in visa approvals coincides with a series of policy changes introduced following President Donald Trump's return to the White House in January 2025, which have gradually tightened requirements for Nigerian applicants.

In July 2025, the US Department of State announced that most non-immigrant and non-diplomatic visas issued to Nigerians would be limited to single-entry permits valid for three months, although previously issued visas remained unaffected.

A month later, visa applicants were required to disclose all social media usernames used within the preceding five years on DS-160 application forms, with officials warning that failure to provide accurate information could result in visa denial or future ineligibility.

Akporiaye noted that travel demand spans all social classes, with many Nigerians travelling for social and family events.

"Nigerians like to explore. We travel for birthdays, weddings and other ceremonies. I'm not talking about people like Dangote or Otedola, but ordinary Nigerians you don't even know," she said.

She, however, acknowledged that demand for travel to the United States has weakened compared to other destinations due to stricter requirements and operational challenges.

"The demand has reduced for some destinations like the US, and it's becoming worse now. Conditional requirements and operational changes at the US Embassy in Abuja have made access more difficult, including the consolidation of services in Lagos," she said.

"There are stories about visas being cancelled or Nigerians getting deported, and that makes people a bit sceptical. But other destinations are still booming."

The restrictions tightened further in December 2025 when the US Mission in Nigeria announced expanded travel limitations affecting Nigeria and five other countries, effective January 1, 2026.

An executive at Travel and Tours Limited, Maureen Chimaobi, said obtaining a US visa has become increasingly difficult, particularly for first-time applicants.

"Last year, getting a US visa drastically reduced, especially if you are a first-time traveller or first-time applicant. It's almost a no-go area," Chimaobi said.

According to her, applicants continue to pay visa fees, schedule appointments and attend interviews, yet approval rates have become far less predictable.

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"You pay your visa fee, book your appointment and go for submission. Most of the time, they don't give it," she stated.

Chimaobi said the tougher visa environment has forced many Nigerians to consider alternative destinations where approval chances are perceived to be higher, provided applicants can demonstrate strong financial standing and submit convincing documentation.

"I think most countries still offer a 70 to 80 per cent chance of getting a visa, depending on the quality of your documents and your financial status," she said.

She identified the United Kingdom as one of the destinations with relatively stronger approval prospects, while noting that British immigration authorities have also become more stringent in recent months.

Chimaobi added that France and other Schengen countries, once regarded as more accessible to Nigerian travellers, have increasingly tightened their visa assessment processes, particularly for first-time applicants.

"Before now, France used to issue visas more easily, but most Schengen countries have become difficult over time, particularly for first-time travellers," she said.