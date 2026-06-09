Nigeria: Mental Health Not Sign of Weakness, Soludo Assures Men

9 June 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Vincent Ujumadu

As the world observes Men's Mental Health Awareness this month, the wife of the governor of Anambra State, Dr Nonye Soludo, has assured men that it is not a sign of weakness.

In a message to mark the occasion, Soludo said it is important to shine a light on a conversation that is often overlooked, but deeply important.

"For generations, many men have been taught to carry their burdens in silence, to suppress emotions, and to equate strength with enduring pain alone. Yet true strength also lies in speaking up, seeking support, and prioritizing emotional and mental well-being.

"As we work towards healthier families and communities, we must create spaces where men feel safe to express themselves, ask for help when needed, and receive the care, attention, and understanding they deserve. Mental health is not a sign of weakness; it is an essential part of overall health_, she said.

She said that to every man striving, fighting, providing, leading, and navigating life's challenges, well-being really matters.

"Take time to rest, connect, seek support, and care for your mind just as you care for your body", Soludo advised men.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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