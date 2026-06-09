Ghana: Police Arrests Teacher in Viral Video Assaulting Female Student

9 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has arrested a teacher of Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School, identified as Eric Buernortey Apaflo, 39, in connection with the assault of a female student captured in a viral video.

The suspect was arrested by a Nyinahini District Police Patrol Team on June 8, 2026 at about 7:00 p.m following reports of an assault on an 18-year-old female student, Patience Chibu.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect, who serves as a caretaker of the school's hostel, confronted the student and some male students over alleged misconduct at the hostel During the confrontation, a misunderstanding ensued, resulting in the suspect assaulting the student.

The incident angered some students, who allegedly pelted stones at the suspect and invited some youth from the town to the school hostel in an attempt to attack him.

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The situation was, however, brought under control through the timely intervention of the police patrol team.

A Police Medical Report Form has been issued to the victim for medical examination and treatment, while the suspect remains in police custody assisting with investigations

The Ashanti Regional Police Command urges the public to remain calm and use lawful and peaceful means in resolving grievances and disputes.

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