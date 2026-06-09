Liberia: LRA, South Korea Sign Landmark Tax Cooperation Agreements

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) and South Korea's National Tax Service (NTS) have signed three major cooperation agreements aimed at strengthening tax administration, improving compliance, and advancing digital transformation in revenue collection systems between the two countries.

The agreements focus on tax information exchange, recovery of tax claims, and capacity building, marking a significant step toward deepening international tax cooperation and modernizing Liberia's revenue administration framework.

The partnership is designed to enhance tax enforcement, combat tax evasion, and improve overall revenue mobilization through the adoption of advanced systems and technical expertise from South Korea. It is also expected to strengthen digital tax administration, data analytics, automation, and compliance management as part of Liberia's broader modernization agenda.

Through the collaboration, both institutions will engage in training programs, technical assistance initiatives, and professional exchanges aimed at strengthening the capacity of tax officials.

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The LRA will benefit from South Korea's experience in digital tax systems and technology-driven revenue administration, while the NTS will also explore aspects of Liberia's maritime-related compliance systems.

The National Tax Service expressed interest in learning from Liberia's experience in addressing compliance issues involving overseas Korean companies operating in maritime and related sectors.

LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah described the agreements as a transformative milestone in Liberia's efforts to build a modern, technology-driven tax administration system, noting that the partnership would significantly accelerate the Authority's digital transformation agenda and improve efficiency in revenue collection.

For his part, NTS Commissioner General Lim Kwang-hyun welcomed the collaboration and reaffirmed his institution's commitment to ensuring full implementation of the agreements.

The LRA said the partnership forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen domestic revenue mobilization, expand international cooperation, and modernize tax administration systems in Liberia, with officials expressing confidence that the agreements will improve tax compliance, strengthen enforcement capacity, and enhance revenue collection in support of national development priorities.