Liberia: World Bank Approves U.S.$55.8m Development Financing for Liberia

The World Bank has approved a new US$55.8 million financing package for Liberia aimed at strengthening inclusive growth, improving economic resilience, and advancing reforms in public financial management, private sector development, and social protection systems.

The financing, known as Liberia's second Resilient and Inclusive Growth Development Policy Financing (DPF), is part of a broader programmatic series designed to support structural reforms that enhance fiscal stability and create conditions for sustainable job growth.

According to the World Bank, the operation is aligned with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, the World Bank Group Country Partnership Framework (CPF), the Mission 300 initiative, the WBG Gender Strategy, and the Jobs Agenda, all of which prioritize job creation, institutional strengthening, and inclusive economic growth.

With a large share of Liberians engaged in low-productivity informal work, the financing seeks to support reforms that strengthen the business environment and expand productive sectors of the economy.

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"The Development Policy Financing advances reforms to strengthen the business environment and productive sectors, supporting the CPF objective to build foundations for more and better jobs in Liberia," the World Bank said.

The World Bank noted that the new financing prioritizes resource mobilization, public financial management reforms, institutional transparency, and accountability, all considered essential for maintaining macroeconomic stability.

A key component of the program includes measures to improve the financial sustainability of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and to strengthen the framework for renewable energy investment--an area the Bank says is critical for expanding access to reliable and affordable electricity.

"This new financing prioritizes resource mobilization, Public Financial Management, institutional transparency and accountability," said Georgia Wallen, World Bank Liberia Country Manager.

"It supports measures for the financial viability of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) and strengthens the enabling framework for renewable energy investment. Expanding reliable and affordable electricity access helps create conditions for greater private participation, which is essential for creating more and better jobs."

The financing package will also support efforts to deepen financial inclusion, improve access to financial services, and align Liberia's business environment with reforms aimed at attracting private investment in high job-creating sectors.

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The World Bank further emphasized that the program includes actions to strengthen disaster risk financing and shock resilience, supported by the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), in order to help Liberia better respond to climate and economic shocks.

According to the Bank, the policy and institutional reforms under the operation are expected to contribute to long-term growth through stronger social protection systems, improved access to finance, and enhanced environmental and climate resilience.

The World Bank also highlighted that the operation is designed to help close Liberia's emerging financing gap while maintaining macroeconomic stability and fiscal discipline.

"This new operation will help close the emerging financing gap while preserving macroeconomic stability, maintaining fiscal discipline, and sustaining implementation of reforms--especially on revenue mobilization, procurement transparency, and expenditure management--that enhance resilience to shocks," said Muhammad Waheed and Mary Elinor Boyer, Co-Task Team Leaders.

The financing is expected to play a key role in supporting Liberia's broader development priorities, particularly job creation, private sector expansion, and institutional reform.

By targeting structural weaknesses in energy, finance, and public sector management, the World Bank said the program aims to lay a stronger foundation for "more and better jobs" and a more resilient economy capable of withstanding external shocks.

The second DPF continues Liberia's reform-driven partnership with the World Bank, focusing on improving governance systems, strengthening economic competitiveness, and promoting inclusive growth across all sectors of society.