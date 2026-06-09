Somalia: Somali Referee Thanks Supporters After U.S. Entry Ban Derails World Cup Role

Ankara — Somali international referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan has thanked the football community and the Somali public for their support after he was denied entry to the United States, preventing him from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a statement released from Turkey, Artan said he remained optimistic despite the setback and was focused on the next stages of his refereeing career.

"I thank the football family for the messages they have sent me," Artan said. "I wish my fellow referees the greatest success during the World Cup. I hope to rejoin future competitions. I also thank FIFA and CAF for the support they have shown me, and I promise to continue improving my refereeing standards while focusing on the future."

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The decision has sparked disappointment in Somalia, where Artan is widely regarded as one of the country's most successful sports officials.

FIFA confirmed that Artan would be unable to take part in the tournament after being refused entry to the United States, stressing that immigration decisions fall outside the governing body's authority.

"FIFA confirms that referee Omar Artan will not be able to officiate at the 2026 World Cup after being denied entry to the United States," the organization said in a statement. "FIFA is not involved in the host country's immigration procedures, including visa issuance, and authorities have informed us that no changes can currently be made regarding Mr. Artan's case."

A senior Somali government official told Reuters that diplomatic efforts were still underway to secure Artan's entry into the United States before the tournament, but declined to provide further details.

Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports previously acknowledged that attempts to engage with U.S. authorities and FIFA over the matter had failed, expressing regret over the outcome.

Artan, who was named Africa's best referee last year, was turned back after arriving in Miami, Florida. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said he had been removed from the country following an inspection, adding that while his visa was valid, he was ultimately denied admission.

The referee subsequently returned to Turkey.

Somalia is among 12 countries whose citizens were barred from entering the United States under restrictions announced by President Donald Trump in December 2025, with the administration citing terrorism-related security concerns.