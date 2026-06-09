Somalia Regrets World Cup Absence of Referee Omar Artan After U.S. Entry Setback

Mogadishu — Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports on Tuesday expressed deep regret over the circumstances that prevented internationally recognized Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan from participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup being hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In a statement, the ministry said the Somali government had undertaken extensive diplomatic efforts after learning that Artan had encountered difficulties obtaining authorization to enter the United States, ultimately leading to his exclusion from the tournament.

The ministry said it coordinated closely with Somalia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as the Presidency, engaging in diplomatic contacts with U.S. authorities and world football governing body FIFA in an attempt to resolve the issue.

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Despite what it described as intensive efforts, the government said a solution could not be reached in time, resulting in Artan's absence from the entire tournament.

"The government of Somalia deeply regrets the outcome and the loss of an important opportunity for one of the country's most accomplished sporting representatives," the statement said.

The ministry described Artan as one of the finest examples of the talent, dedication and resilience of Somali youth, noting that his achievements on the international stage have brought honor and recognition to Somalia.

Artan, who was named Africa's top referee last year, was selected among the officials expected to oversee matches at the 2026 World Cup. However, he was denied entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa, according to previous statements from U.S. authorities and FIFA.

FIFA has said the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the host country's immigration authorities and is beyond the organization's control.

The Somali ministry pledged to continue supporting Artan and other Somali sports professionals seeking opportunities on the international stage, stressing its commitment to promoting the development of sports and expanding global opportunities for Somali talent.

The case has drawn widespread attention in Somalia, where Artan's rise to the highest levels of international refereeing has been celebrated as a rare sporting success for the Horn of Africa nation.