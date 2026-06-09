Nigeria: We Cannot Address Today's Complex Security Threats Alone, Says Army Chief

Abuja — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has emphasised that the Nigerian Army cannot tackle the country's increasingly complex security challenges in isolation, underscoring the importance of stronger collaboration among security agencies, government institutions, local communities and other critical stakeholders.

According to the Army Chief, contemporary threats such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality require a coordinated, multi-dimensional response that extends beyond military operations.

He noted that enhanced intelligence sharing, community engagement and inter-agency cooperation remain vital to achieving sustainable peace and security across the nation.

Lieutenant General Shaibu made the remarks at the Directorate of Army Public Relations Combined First and Second Quarters Media Workshop 2026, where he also expressed concern over the growing impact of fake news and misinformation on military operations and troop morale.

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Represented by the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (Army), Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, the COAS said: "No single institution can effectively address today's complex security threats in isolation.

"I am pleased to state that the Nigerian Army continues to record significant operational successes across various theatres of operation. These achievements have been driven by enhanced inter-agency cooperation, intelligence sharing, coordinated planning and the unwavering dedication of our officers and soldiers.

"However, operational successes must be complemented by effective strategic communication. Accurate and timely dissemination of information is essential for projecting factual narratives, countering misinformation and reinforcing public confidence in the nation's security institutions."

He explained that a well-informed citizenry is more likely to support ongoing security efforts, thereby boosting troop morale and strengthening national resilience.

The Army Chief further stressed that the media has a responsibility to highlight the sacrifices, gallantry and professionalism of troops engaged in military operations, noting that many personnel continue to serve under extremely difficult conditions in defence of the nation.

He added: "In an era where perception often shapes reality, the role of the media in countering misinformation, disinformation and fake news, as well as mobilising public support for security operations, cannot be overstated.

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"The ongoing successes being recorded against terrorists, bandits, economic saboteurs and other criminal elements highlight the urgent need for sustained and responsible media engagement. Public support is not merely desirable; it is a strategic necessity for operational success."

Lieutenant General Shaibu also warned that modern adversaries increasingly rely on propaganda and information manipulation, stressing that disinformation, when left unchecked, can be as damaging as a direct security threat.

In her welcome address, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Apollonia Anele, described the media space as a critical domain in contemporary warfare and national security.

She said: "Beyond the physical battlefield, public perception, information credibility and strategic narratives significantly influence operational outcomes, especially with the proliferation of social media space with various forms of information disorders such as fake news and Artificial Intelligence-generated content. Consequently, the partnership between the military and the media has never been more important."

The workshop is themed: "Media Integration as a Force Multiplier for Joint and Multi-Agency Operational Success."