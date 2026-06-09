South Africa: Ghana Evacuates 1,000 Citizens From South Africa As Xenophobic Attacks Increase

"We kept our promise. No Ghanaian has been abandoned in harm's way," Mr Ablakwa wrote.

The Ghanaian government has evacuated about 1,000 of its citizens from South Africa following renewed xenophobic attacks targeting black Africans, with authorities promising reintegration support, compensation efforts and employment opportunities for returnees.

Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Ablakwa, announced the evacuation in a Facebook post on Sunday, describing it as a fulfilment of the government's pledge to protect Ghanaians caught in the violence.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We kept our promise. No Ghanaian has been abandoned in harm's way," Mr Ablakwa wrote.

According to him, the evacuees arrived in Ghana on Saturday night and were received by government officials at the airport.

"Last night, it was a profound honour to welcome our fellow nationals with love, warmth and the pride of being a servant leader in a great country which does not forsake our citizens, particularly in times of distress," he said.

In a separate Facebook post accompanied by a video showing him inside an aircraft wearing a reflective vest and exchanging handshakes with passengers, the minister wrote, "The boundless joy of returning to the motherland. For God and Country."

Support for returnees

As part of efforts to assist the returnees, telecommunications company AirtelTigo Ghana distributed SIM cards loaded with airtime and data to the evacuees upon arrival at the Accra International Airport.

According to Ghana-based TV, JoyNews, the gesture was intended to help them reconnect with family, friends, and loved ones after fleeing violence in South Africa.

The emotional homecoming also produced political reactions from some of the returnees.

"The Constitution should be amended immediately to allow John Mahama to run for a third term. Mr Mahama is the second Kwame Nkrumah," one evacuee said as a third batch of Ghanaians arrived home, according to JoyNews.

President Mahama returned to office earlier this year after winning Ghana's presidential election.

Government promises reintegration

Mr Ablakwa said the evacuation marked only the beginning of the government's response to the crisis.

"But our work is far from over -- we shall ensure reintegration with dignity, medical and psychosocial support, pursue compensation for those who have left properties and businesses behind, secure jobs for folks able to work and intensify our efforts towards achieving Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah's Pan-African dream of genuine African integration," he said.

He commended officials of the Foreign Ministry, Ghana's High Commission in Pretoria, the International Organisation for Migration, Ethiopian Airlines, and several state agencies for "a smooth execution of the evacuation operation".

The minister also thanked Ghanaian chief executives who have partnered with the government to create employment opportunities for the returning citizens.

Escalating regional crisis

The evacuation comes against the backdrop of a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks that has unsettled several African countries and reignited concerns over the safety of migrants in South Africa.

The Nigerian government has also announced plans to commence free evacuation flights for citizens willing to leave South Africa after attacks on foreigners intensified. The Nigerian government also urged citizens to avoid reprisals against South African businesses operating in Nigeria.

Mozambique reported that at least five of its nationals were killed during the violence, highlighting the deadly consequences of the unrest.

Ghana has warned its citizens against travelling to South Africa unless necessary because of the deteriorating security situation.

The attacks have drawn condemnation from political leaders, civil society groups, and regional organisations.

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana petitioned the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights, accusing South African authorities of failing to adequately protect African migrants and calling for urgent intervention.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Ghana Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an editorial, PREMIUM TIMES urged President Ramaphosa to demonstrate stronger leadership in addressing recurring xenophobic violence, warning that the attacks threaten African unity and regional economic integration.

Although Mr Ramaphosa has condemned the violence and described those responsible as "opportunists" and "criminals", critics argue that repeated outbreaks of anti-immigrant attacks suggest deeper social and economic tensions remain unresolved.

For Ghana, the evacuation represents one of the most significant emergency repatriation exercises undertaken during the current crisis. It reflects growing concern among African governments over the recurring cycle of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

"The Mahama administration shall continue to defend the rights of our cherished citizens, serve with compassion and safeguard the welfare of all Ghanaians," Mr Ablakwa said.