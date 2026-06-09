Liberia: 'Boo Them'

-Gongloe Calls on Youth to Reject Vote-Buying Tactics

- Renowned Liberian lawyer, human rights advocate, and politician, Cllr. Tiawan Saye Gongloe has strongly urged Liberia's young people to reject politicians who engage with citizens only during election periods, describing such individuals as "political investors."

"When they come promising scholarships and microloans in 2028 and 2029, boo them. They are not real," Gongloe told the gathering during the program. "You need to tell politicians that they must be genuine. Judge them by their track records."

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Cllr. Gongloe also emphasized that there can be no genuine peace without respect for the rule of law. He recalled that under former President George Weah and the current administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Liberia scored 44 percent on rule-of-law indicators, arguing that the country has made little progress in strengthening the rule of law.

"If the rule of law is not strong in your country, investors will be afraid to come, and tourists will also stay away. Therefore, the Government of Liberia needs to be very serious about upholding the rule of law," he noted, urging the audience to become ambassadors for the rule of law.

The remarks were made during the official launch of the Humanity Youth for Democracy and Revolutionary Action (HYDRA), held on June 6, 2026, in the Swankamore Community along the SKD Boulevard. The event drew representatives from civil society organizations, religious groups, community leaders, educators, and youth organizations.

Humanity Youth for Democracy and Revolutionary Action (HYDRA) is a youth-focused organization committed to promoting democratic values, social justice, civic responsibility, and community development. Established to empower young people to become active participants in governance and nation-building, HYDRA seeks to inspire a new generation of leaders dedicated to positive social transformation.

The organization advocates for increased youth participation in decision-making processes and engages communities through civic education, leadership development, human rights awareness, and peacebuilding initiatives. Through campaigns, training programs, dialogues, and grassroots mobilization, HYDRA aims to address challenges affecting young people while encouraging accountability, transparency, and inclusive governance.

Guided by the principles of humanity, democracy, and collective action, HYDRA strives to create opportunities for young people to contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and the advancement of a just and equitable society. Its activities are geared toward fostering responsible citizenship and empowering communities to champion democratic ideals and social change.

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Delivering the keynote address, HYDRA Founder Cole Williams described the launch as a declaration by young people to become the authors of Liberia's next chapter. He said HYDRA aimed at advancing justice, accountability, and inclusive development.