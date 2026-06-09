West Africa: Liberia Signs U.S.$125 Million World Bank Deal for Power, Roads, and Internet

Liberia and the World Bank have signed three financing agreements worth US$125 million to expand electricity access, improve a key road corridor, and strengthen digital connectivity, the government said.

The agreements were signed on June 5 in Harrisburg, Montserrado County, and cover the Western Africa Regional Digital Integration Program (WARDIP 2), additional financing for the Regional Emergency Solar Power Intervention Project (RESPITE), and additional financing for the Southeastern Corridor Road Asset Management Project (SECRAMP).

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan described the signing as a milestone in Liberia's development agenda and thanked the World Bank, including Country Manager Georgia Wallen, for its support.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Madam Georgia Wallen for her tireless efforts and dedication, which contributed significantly to making these projects reach this stage," Ngafuan said.

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He said the financing is aligned with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which focuses on jobs, economic opportunities and living standards.

According to Ngafuan, the energy, road and digital sectors are central to the country's growth strategy.

Of the total package, US$57 million is allocated to RESPITE to support upgrades at the Mount Coffee Hydropower Plant, expand the national solar park from 20 megawatts to 30 megawatts, and deploy battery storage intended to improve power reliability.

Another US$50 million will go to WARDIP 2, a regional initiative aimed at expanding broadband access, strengthening cybersecurity, improving digital governance and supporting innovation, e-commerce and digital payments.

The remaining US$18 million will support SECRAMP, including work along the Ganta-Tappita corridor, which the government said is expected to reduce travel time and costs, facilitate trade and improve access to markets and services in southeastern Liberia.

Wallen said the World Bank's financing is intended to support Liberia's infrastructure and economic priorities.

"These investments are designed to improve lives, strengthen economic resilience, and create opportunities for Liberians," she said.

The agreements add to ongoing efforts by Liberia and its development partners to address infrastructure gaps in power, transport and digital access.