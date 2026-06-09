Liberia: House Summons LTM Over Plank License Plates

The House of Representatives has summoned the authorities of the Liberia Traffic Management (LTM) to appear before the body on Thursday, June 11, 2026, to answer questions about its substandard service delivery.

The plenary of the House of Representatives reached this decision on Thursday, June 4, 2026, following communications from three lawmakers: Maryland County Electoral District #3 Representative Austin B. Taylor, Bomi County Electoral District #1 Representative Obediah Varney, and Gbarpolu County Electoral District #2 Representative Luther Collins.

According to their communications, the lawmakers called for a plenary investigation and possible cancellation of the Liberia Traffic Management license plate concession contract, citing what they described as substandard service delivery and poor-quality plank license plates being issued to vehicle owners nationwide.

In his communication, Representative Austin B. Taylor raised concerns under Article 34 of the Constitution of Liberia, stressing that the issue poses both public service and national security implications.

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He noted that reports from constituents indicate that LTM-issued license plates fade quickly, peel, and lack the durability required for proper vehicle identification and law enforcement purposes.

The Maryland County lawmaker further stated that the concession agreement awarded to LTM was intended to improve the efficiency and quality of license plate production and issuance; however, he argued that the company appears to lack the technical capacity and operational systems required to meet the terms of the agreement.

He added that the continued issuance of substandard plates undermines road safety, the integrity of vehicle registration, and the effectiveness of law enforcement.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have recommended that plenary institute due diligence through the relevant standing committee(s) to investigate the LTM concession agreement, procurement process, and operational capacity; review the quality and compliance of license plates; and consider the cancellation of the license plate component of the LTM contract.