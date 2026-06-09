Liberia: LPP Sues NEC Over 2 Percent Threshold

The Liberian People's Party says the provision is unconstitutional and should be struck down.

- The Liberian People's Party (LPP) has filed a petition for declaratory judgment against the National Elections Commission, asking a court in Montserrado County to declare unconstitutional a provision of the Amended Elections Law of 2014 that allows parties to be suspended or deregistered if they fail to meet a 2% vote threshold or win a legislative seat.

The case, filed over the weekend and now before Resident Judge J. Kennedy Peabody of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, Civil Law Court, challenges Section 5A(1) of the elections law. The provision says any political party or independent candidate that fails to secure at least 2% of the total valid votes cast in a general election, or fails to win a legislative seat, may be suspended or deregistered by the NEC and barred from nominating candidates in the next two successive elections for the same office.

In its petition, filed through its national chairman, the LPP argues that Section 5A(1) violates Article 1 of Liberia's Constitution by restricting citizens' ability to organize into political parties of their choice and field candidates in regular elections.

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The party says the NEC has threatened to enforce the provision against it, a move that could suspend or deregister the LPP and prevent it from taking part in candidate nominations in the 2029 elections and beyond.

The petition says the LPP participated in the Oct. 10, 2023, presidential and legislative elections, fielded candidates in both contests, won about 1.44% of the valid presidential vote nationwide and did not secure a legislative seat.

The LPP argues that Article 77(a) of the 1986 Constitution defines democracy as the free competition of ideas expressed by political parties and groups, and bars any law that tends to create a one-party state.

According to the petition, Section 5A conflicts with that provision because it penalizes parties based solely on electoral performance, reducing political competition and narrowing voter choice.

The party also says the law violates constitutional guarantees of equal protection by creating two classes of political parties: those that reach the 2% threshold or win a seat, and those that do not.

The petition further argues that the Constitution allows denial or revocation of a political party's registration only in limited circumstances, such as actions aimed at abolishing Liberia's democratic order, endangering the state, or organizing the use of force for political purposes.

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Citing Article 80(a) and (b), the LPP says those constitutional grounds do not include failure to meet an electoral threshold.

The party says it has not engaged in conduct aimed at abolishing Liberia's democratic society or endangering the republic and therefore cannot lawfully be deregistered on the basis of its 2023 election performance alone.

On that basis, the petition argues, the NEC lacks constitutional authority to revoke the LPP's registration for failing to attain a specified vote share in a single election.

The filing also contends that excluding registered parties from future elections based on past results limits the choices available to voters and undermines the principle that political power is inherent in the people.

The LPP is asking the court to declare Section 5A void from the outset on the grounds that it conflicts with multiple provisions of the 1986 Constitution, including Articles 1 and 77(a), and to grant any further relief the court considers just and appropriate.