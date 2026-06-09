Liberia: Saah Joseph Fires Salvo At Weah's 2029 Hopes

Monday June 8, 2028: In a charged political moment that could sharpen the battle lines ahead of 2029, Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph forcefully shut down talk of a comeback by former President George Manneh Weah, declaring that while the Congress for Democratic Change looks toward a return to power, the ruling Unity Party is pressing ahead with what he portrayed as a mission of national progress and no turning back.

Senator Joseph made the remarks during a national program held in Montserrado County District #4, attended by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, government officials, civil society representatives, and other distinguished guests.

He emphasized that Liberia's political progress should not be reversed.

According to him, Liberia is moving forward, Liberians are satisfied with the current direction of the country, and he is committed to doing everything within his power to ensure that President Boakai succeeds.

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Senator Joseph also disclosed that he has intensified community engagements to ensure that development initiatives are implemented. He spoke of a high school currently under construction that will accommodate more than 7,000 students. He further highlighted a technical and vocational institution in Mount Barclay, which, according to him, will have the capacity to enroll over 20,000 students.

"As I said, we are going forward, and we are not waiting for you, because if you want to come back, we are already ahead," Senator Joseph declared, drawing applause from the audience.

He praised the people of District #4, describing the area as one of the Unity Party's strongholds. Joseph recalled campaigning in the district on behalf of the CDC against then-presidential candidate Joseph Boakai but noted that the CDC was defeated there.

The strained relationship between Senator Joseph and the Congress for Democratic Change developed gradually and became public in 2025 when he resigned from the party after nearly two decades of membership.

Joseph was one of the CDC's most prominent figures, having been elected Representative for Montserrado County District #13 in 2011 before later winning a seat in the Liberian Senate representing Montserrado County under the party's banner. For years, he was regarded as a close ally of former President George Weah.

According to Joseph's resignation letter, he parted ways with the CDC because his "vision for Liberia's future" and his "personal values" no longer aligned with the party's direction. He subsequently announced plans to establish a new political movement, the People's Action Party (PAP).

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Following his departure, Joseph made more serious allegations against elements within the CDC, accusing them of politically marginalizing and sidelining him, betraying loyal party members, tolerating corruption, and creating an atmosphere hostile to his continued participation in the party.

Some reports also quoted him as claiming that former President Weah had ignored him for years despite the influential positions he held in government and the Senate.

The CDC, however, rejected Joseph's accusations. Acting Chairman Janga Augustus Kowo described many of the allegations as "fictitious" and argued that Joseph was unfairly attacking former allies. Nevertheless, Kowo acknowledged that Joseph's departure represented a significant loss for the party, given his grassroots support and political influence.

Political observers viewed Joseph's exit as part of broader internal tensions within the CDC following its defeat in the 2023 presidential election. Several prominent figures either left the party or publicly disagreed with its leadership, exposing divisions over strategy, leadership, and the party's future direction.