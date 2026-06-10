Sudan War - Drone Attacks Damage Key Aid Routes

Escalating attacks on bridges, roads and other civilian infrastructure in Sudan are disrupting humanitarian access and putting civilians at further risk, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The warning comes after overnight explosions reportedly struck the crucial Ardamata bridge in West Darfur state, as fighting continues between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former allies the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The two sides have been battling for control of the country since April 2023.

The bridge links the city of El Geneina to areas near the border with neighbouring Chad. It is a vital route for commercial traffic and humanitarian supplies entering the Darfur region.

Rainy season concerns

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The situation was further underscored in South Kordofan state, where two key bridges along the road between the cities of Kadugli and Dilling were reportedly destroyed over the weekend.

This has disrupted the movement of civilians and aid operations as the rainy season begins, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.

"Humanitarian partners warn there will be no viable alternative routes once seasonal rains intensify," he said.

Insecurity and attacks

Meanwhile, humanitarian movements along the Geneina-Zalingei road linking West and Central Darfur have resumed after a brief suspension on Monday due to insecurity and rising intercommunal tensions. However, access remains fragile.

The road is a critical route for transporting humanitarian assistance from Chad into Darfur and the Kordofans.

Drone activity is also affecting several parts of Sudan, where more than 30 million people nationwide require humanitarian assistance.

A drone was reportedly shot down on Tuesday in Omdurman, Khartoum state, while multiple strikes were reported in Dilling the previous day.

Mr. Haq reiterated the UN's call for all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access.

Impacts in Chad

A senior UN official addressed how the Sudan war is affecting Chad in a briefing to the Security Council on developments across the Central Africa region.

"With the conflict in Sudan in its fourth year, its direct impact on Chad cannot be overemphasized," Martha Pobee, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, told ambassadors on Tuesday.

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The influx of nearly a million Sudanese refugees - alongside some 300,000 Chadian returnees - has placed a significant strain on resources.

"Repeated cross border incursions and drone strikes on Chadian military positions risk a further regionalization of the conflict," she said.

"We call again on all partners to increase their efforts to resolve the conflict in the Sudan and to help Chad in dealing with the impact of the crisis.

WHO response

The UN World Health Organization (WHO) also emphasized how refugee arrivals have placed immense pressure on fragile health systems and services in Chad.

WHO continues to work with the authorities and partners to strengthen emergency response, support frontline health workers and improve access to essential health services.

"From emergency medical assistance to mental health and psychosocial care, solidarity and coordinated action remain critical," the agency tweeted.