Tanzania and Singapore Agree to Deepen Strategic Cooperation

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and Singapore have agreed to strengthen cooperation in five strategic areas, while draft agreements for five Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed.

The areas of cooperation include trade and investment, food security, youth empowerment, the digital economy, and diplomatic consultations. President Samia Suluhu Hassan said the move reflects Tanzania's continued openness to the world and its commitment to building partnerships that benefit its citizens.

President Samia made the remarks at the State House in Dar es Salaam after receiving Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam for official talks.

President Tharman is in Tanzania on a three-day state visit--the first historic visit by a Singaporean head of state since diplomatic relations between the two countries were established 45 years ago.

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Speaking to journalists after the talks, President Samia described the visit as significant and historic because it coincides with the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Tanzania and Singapore, demonstrating the shared commitment of both nations to expanding their partnership.

"Today is another important day for our country as we welcome the President of Singapore on his first state visit to Tanzania. This visit is historic because it is the first time a Singaporean President has visited Tanzania, and it comes as we celebrate 45 years of diplomatic relations," she said.

Five Strategic Areas of Cooperation

Strengthening Diplomatic Relations

The two leaders agreed to further deepen the diplomatic relationship that has existed for 45 years. President Samia invited Singapore to open an embassy in Tanzania to facilitate communication, government cooperation, and implementation of joint projects.

Establishing Regular Bilateral Consultations

Tanzania and Singapore agreed to establish a formal consultation mechanism between their governments. The aim is to ensure that leaders and experts from both countries meet regularly to discuss opportunities, address challenges, and develop new cooperation strategies.

Expanding Trade and Investment

The leaders agreed to increase trade and investment between the two countries.

President Samia noted that trade between Tanzania and Singapore currently stands at approximately US$299 million. Singapore has invested in 36 projects in Tanzania, but she said this level of engagement does not reflect the strength of the friendship and relationship between the two nations.

"That is why we have agreed to explore new ways of increasing trade, investment, and private-sector cooperation," she said.

She added that the agreements signed provide a foundation for unlocking new business and investment opportunities.

"Today we signed five agreements that will serve as the basis for advancing areas that will boost trade and investment between our countries," she said.

Agriculture and Food Security

President Samia said Tanzania has invited Singapore to invest in agricultural production for the Singaporean market.

The initiative aims to support Singapore's food security strategy while enabling Tanzania to benefit from investment, agricultural technology, and guaranteed markets for its produce.

She explained that Tanzania's economy still relies heavily on agriculture, making food security cooperation an important area of discussion.

"I invited Singapore to invest in agricultural production in Tanzania through an offshore production model, where crops are grown here and later exported to Singapore," she said.

She noted that a similar model is already being implemented by Russia, which has begun banana production in Tanzania and plans to invest in additional crops.

Youth Empowerment and the Digital Economy

President Samia briefed her counterpart on Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which places strong emphasis on youth development.

The two countries agreed to cooperate in education, skills training, entrepreneurship, innovation, and digital economy development.

She said Tanzania aims to prepare young people to actively participate in technological transformation and the digital economy over the next decade.

"We are placing great emphasis on young people because they will occupy key leadership and professional positions in the future. We want them to have education, skills, innovation, and the ability to create their own employment opportunities," she said.

Regional Trade Cooperation

The two leaders also discussed regional trade cooperation.

President Samia welcomed Singapore's proposal to engage with the East African Community (EAC) on trade cooperation and opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"On behalf of my fellow East African leaders, I welcomed the idea and informed him that we are ready to hold discussions on such cooperation," she said.

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She added that collaboration in this area could open new markets and opportunities for both sides.

Agreements Signed

During the visit, drafts of five agreements were signed which are, an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation, MoU on skills development between Singapore and Tanzania's President's Office, MoU on carbon trading under the Paris Agreement, an agreement on bilateral diplomatic consultations.and an agreement on industrial and trade cooperation aimed at facilitating business and investment.

Looking Ahead

President Samia thanked President Tharman for choosing Tanzania as one of the countries to visit and said the trip has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations.

She noted that cooperation with Singapore--one of the world's most successful economies--would create new development opportunities and raise Tanzania's profile internationally.

"Singapore may be small in size, but it is a major economic success. By strengthening cooperation with such a country, we enhance Tanzania's reputation and create more development opportunities for our people," President Samia said.