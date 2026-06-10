Tanzania, Singapore Sign Five Landmark Deals to Boost Trade, Skills, Investments

Dar es Salaam — A major diplomatic breakthrough unfolded in Dar es Salaam as Tanzania and Singapore signed five key agreements to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, skills development, and economic transformation. The signing at State House marked a new phase in relations between the two countries during a high level State Visit.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her Singaporean cournterpart Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is in the country for a three day visit from yesterday to Wednesday this week.

After bilateral talks, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation in strategic sectors to boost economic growth and expand opportunities for citizens.

President Samia said Tanzania had invited Singapore to establish an embassy in the country to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties.

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She said both sides agreed to explore new avenues for trade and investment while prioritising youth empowerment through entrepreneurship, innovation, and digital skills development.

"I explained our commitment to empowering young people through education, entrepreneurship, skills development, and innovation. Tanzania is placing greater emphasis on the digital economy and is implementing the 2024 slash 34 Digital Economy Strategy," she said.

President Shanmugaratnam said the two countries agreed to collaborate in addressing sickle cell disease, promoting agricultural investment, and advancing discussions under the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA.

The agreements include a treaty on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion, a memorandum on public sector skills development, and another on carbon trading under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Others cover bilateral consultations between foreign ministries and cooperation in trade facilitation between Tanzania's Ministry of Industry and Trade and a Singaporean institution.

This is the first state visit by a Singaporean president to Tanzania since diplomatic relations were established in 1980 and coincides with 45 years of cooperation.

It aligns with Tanzania's economic diplomacy agenda aimed at attracting investment, technology transfer, market access, and expertise to support development goals.