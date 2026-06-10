Nigeria: Peter Okoye Reacts As Fans Dream of a Collaboration With Davido, Chris Brown

9 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Samuel Abulude

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye has reacted as many on X desire a collaboration with American singer Chris Brown.

The second half of Psquare had dropped a new single, 'I Can't Look Away', which has been making waves online

Media personality, Do2dtun, sparked excitement on X by urging Davido to team up with his friend, Chris Brown, on Peter's song.

"If Davido wants to finish work, he should just summon Chris Brown to enter this @PeterPsquare "I can't look away" song and do a remix ... it's over!

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"It's a jam Chris will easily nail: it should now have a full-on dance routine and video... damn!

"Imagination wants to finish me, but it's possible".

Peter responded to Do2dtun's tweet with hammer emojis, implying that he is down for it.

A day ago, the father of two wrote a note to his fans and lovers, expressing excitement and happiness at the love and support he had been receiving, saying he couldn't look away.

Earlier this year, Peter, known for being a great dancer, spoke about his hustle and his sleepless nights. He shared a photo of himself sleeping in the studio at 3am, noting how these are the sacrifices people don't see. He admonished the public to trust the process, as every hustle will surely pay off.

While sharing a throwback video of himself with Nigerian Chelsea legend Mikel Obi, he reflected on his football days. He revealed that he used to play football and chase music at the same time, but destiny chose the mic instead, and today he's an established, successful artist. Peter credited his success to grace.

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