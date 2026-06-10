Nigeria: MSF Records 7,850 Cholera Cases, 74 Deaths in Borno Outbreak

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) says it has recorded 7,850 suspected cholera cases and 74 deaths in Borno State, while treating 7,439 patients between 1 May and 7 June 2026 across 14 local government areas.

The organisation disclosed this in a statement issued by its Project Medical Coordinator for the cholera surge response in Borno, Bienfait Tombola, noting that the outbreak has placed significant pressure on health facilities and response systems across the state.

According to MSF, the cases were recorded across 14 LGAs and 50 wards, with infections and admissions rising sharply since the first suspected case was reported on 1 May 2026.

As of 7 June, the Borno State Ministry of Health had confirmed the 7,850 suspected cases, while 74 deaths were recorded at both facility and community levels.

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MSF said it had treated 7,439 patients at its cholera treatment centre and unit, representing an average of about 230 admissions daily, with a peak of over 500 patients admitted on 5 June alone.

"The state is seeing a high influx of patients requiring urgent treatment, with numbers increasing significantly each day since the first suspected case was reported," Tombola said.

He added: "Every day, we see more people arriving with severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration, many of whom have travelled long distances to reach care."

To respond to the outbreak, MSF, in collaboration with the state health authorities, established a Cholera Treatment Centre in Ngarannam in Maiduguri on 7 May 2026. The facility's capacity has since been expanded from 121 to 271 beds, with further expansion plans underway.

A 20-bed Cholera Treatment Unit was also opened in the Dalaram area of Maiduguri to support increasing admissions.

Beyond treatment, MSF said it is supporting response efforts through training of health workers, health promotion campaigns, establishment of oral rehydration points, water chlorination, sanitation support, surveillance, and improved referral systems.

The organisation warned that the scale and speed of the outbreak continue to exceed response capacity, stressing that cholera and other waterborne diseases thrive in areas with poor access to clean water and sanitation.

While noting plans for a vaccination campaign by the state government, MSF said long-term solutions such as improved water, sanitation, and hygiene infrastructure remain critical to preventing further spread.

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"While treatment is essential to save lives, a cholera vaccination is foreseen to be conducted by the Ministry of Health, and this would help cut the chains of transmission," Tombola said.

MSF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Borno State Government and partners in managing the outbreak and reducing preventable deaths.