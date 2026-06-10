Kenya: Despite Backlash, Ruto's 'Incompetent' PS Remains in Office

Nairobi — Questions are intensifying over whether Julius Bitok should have been fired instead of moved after President William Ruto reassigned him from the Education Ministry in a surprise reshuffle.

The move has triggered debate, with critics pointing to his short and turbulent tenure at the Ministry of Education.

Bitok's reassignment marks his second transfer in just over 15 months.

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He was moved into the Basic Education docket in March 2025 from the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, where he previously served as Principal Secretary.

His latest move sends him to the State Department for Tourism.

During his tenure, the Education Ministry was hit by widespread student unrest, leading to the closure of more than 200 schools nationwide.

At the height of the crisis, Bitok maintained that the government would not bow to student pressure by declaring an early mid-term break.

"We will not disrupt the school calendar because of a few rogue elements in our schools. Learning must continue uninterrupted," he said.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah had previously launched a stinging attack on Bitok, questioning his competence and describing him as "clueless" in handling education challenges.

President Ruto has previously acknowledged that some Principal Secretaries in his administration are incompetent and lack adequate knowledge of their roles.

The criticism has now resurfaced following his removal from the docket.

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei confirmed the changes, stating that the reassignment of senior officials takes immediate effect as part of government restructuring.

"Amb. Prof. Julius Bitok has been reassigned from the State Department for Basic Education, Ministry of Education, to the State Department for Tourism, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, while Mr. John Lekakeny Ololtuaa has been reassigned from the State Department for Tourism to the State Department for Basic Education," the statement read.