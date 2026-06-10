Nigeria: Presidency Confirms Three Deaths in Warri-Itakpe Train Derailment

Three passengers died after a train on the Warri-Itakpe corridor derailed in Agbor, Delta State on Monday, prompting emergency rescue operations.

The Presidency on Monday confirmed the death of three passengers in a train accident involving the Warri-Itakpe Train Service at Agbor in Delta State, saying all passengers on board had been accounted for following emergency rescue operations.

In an update on the incident shared on X by the Presidency, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said rescue and emergency response teams were immediately deployed to the scene after the accident occurred.

According to the NRC statement shared on the official X handle of the Nigerian Presidency, three fatalities have so far been confirmed, while relevant authorities continue to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and provide support to affected passengers.

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"The thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with the victims and their loved ones," the statement said.

The railway corporation urged members of the public to rely only on verified information and official updates as investigations into the incident continue.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in late May that the NRC suspended the Warri-Itakpe Train Service for six months after its resumption.

Red Cross deployed for emergency response

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) says it has deployed emergency response teams following the incident on Monday evening.

The organisation said its volunteers swiftly mobilised to the scene after the incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m., carrying out search, rescue and other emergency interventions alongside railway officials, local residents and government agencies.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Secretary of the NRCS Delta State Branch, Charles Arinomor, said stranded passengers were evacuated to Agbor town to enable them continue their journey.

He said injured passengers were also moved from the scene and taken to Agbor Central Hospital for treatment.

According to Mr Arinomor, the Red Cross response included search and rescue operations, first aid treatment and psychosocial support for affected passengers.

"Injured casualties were promptly evacuated via government ambulances and are currently receiving medical care at the Agbor Central Hospital," he said.

The Red Cross official said the emergency operation involved medical personnel and other responders working in the presence of senior state officials, including the Commissioner for Special Duties, the Commissioner of Police, and the Director-General of the State Emergency Management Agency.

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He added that search and rescue activities were suspended at nightfall but would resume on Tuesday morning.

Authorities have yet to disclose the cause of the derailment.