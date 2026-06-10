Nigeria: Sharia Council Raises Alarm Over Rising Insecurity, Urges Govt to Act

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria has expressed concern over the worsening security situation across the country, calling on the Federal Government to take urgent and decisive steps to address the escalating wave of killings, kidnappings, terrorism and banditry.

In a statement issued by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the Council lamented that Nigerians continue to wake up daily to reports of violent crimes despite repeated assurances from government officials that security challenges are being tackled.

According to the Council, the security crisis has reached an alarming level, with recent incidents in Borno State, Oyo State, Niger State and Zamfara State highlighting the vulnerability of communities already grappling with years of insecurity.

The Council also referenced the recent abduction of a retired Army General and his wife in Katsina State, describing it as further evidence of the growing reach of criminal groups and the increasing threat posed by kidnappers and armed gangs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It noted that many attacks in rural and underserved communities often go unreported, suggesting that the actual scale of the crisis may be significantly higher than reflected in official records and media reports.

Citing reports from security monitoring and human rights organisations, the Council said thousands of Nigerians have been killed, abducted or displaced in recent months. It also pointed to reports indicating that more than 1,000 people were kidnapped across northern Nigeria during the first quarter of the year.

The Council expressed disappointment that repeated appeals by traditional rulers, religious leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders for stronger security measures have yet to yield meaningful results.

"Nigerians are tired of speeches, promises, condolences, committees and official rhetoric that are not matched by concrete action and measurable outcomes. What the nation requires now is decisive intervention and visible results," the statement said.

The Council reminded the Federal Government that the protection of lives and property remains one of its primary constitutional responsibilities, stressing that no administration can be considered successful while large sections of the country remain exposed to criminal activities.

While acknowledging the sacrifices and commitment of military and security personnel deployed across various operations, the Council said its criticism was directed at what it described as broader shortcomings in leadership and strategy in confronting the security crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It also called for greater transparency and accountability in the management of public funds allocated to the security sector, arguing that citizens deserve to know how resources earmarked for defence and intelligence operations are being utilised.

The Council urged the government to adopt more innovative and proactive security measures, including improved intelligence gathering, deployment of modern technology, stronger inter-agency collaboration, enhanced community participation and more effective border control.

Warning against complacency, the Council said Nigerians now expect competent leadership, concrete action and measurable progress in restoring peace and security across the country.