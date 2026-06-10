Liberia: Govt Introduces National Integrity Index to Assess Public Sector Performance

MONROVIA, June 10, 2026 - The Government of Liberia, through the Governance Commission, has launched the country's first National Integrity Index. The annual assessment tool is intended to help public institutions measure their performance on integrity and accountability.

Governance Commission (GC) Commissioner Matthew B. Kollie announced the initiative during a meeting with senior managers and focal persons from ministries, agencies, and commissions on Monday. He said the Index represents a method for evaluating performance on integrity, following years of preparation.

According to Commissioner Kollie, the Index addresses a long-standing gap. Since the GC's establishment, Liberia has lacked objective criteria to assess institutional performance, which has allowed civil society and foreign institutions to define the narrative.

He said the government intends to use the Index to provide its own assessment, based on existing laws and internal regulations.

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The National Integrity Index is based on the Code of Conduct for public officials and incorporates legislation establishing institutions such as the GSE and PPCC. This allows evaluations to be tailored to each agency's mandate.

The assessment covers five dimensions of integrity.

Additional metrics are drawn from each institution's founding law. The goal is to provide an annual review of ministries, agencies, and commissions that reflects both national standards and institutional responsibilities.

Commissioner Kollie emphasized collaboration and stated that focal persons attending the session are expected to facilitate the process within their respective institutions.

He encouraged open dialogue during the working session to ensure understanding and the development of effective rollout strategies.

Shared ownership of results:

The Commissioner said the GC, working with LSEC, has engaged senior managers across government to encourage cooperation. The goal is for all institutions to support the first report upon its publication, since they participated in its production.

Commissioner Kollie also welcomed participants on behalf of the GC Board Chair, Professor Alaric Topa, and the Board of Commissioners.

The introduction of the National Integrity Index marks an effort to establish locally developed tools to strengthen transparency, accountability, and public trust in government institutions.