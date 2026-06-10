Liberia Tightens Standards On Transport Emissions

Margibi, Liberia, June 10, 2026 - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and other key stakeholders, has concluded a validation workshop on National Dissemination on Promoting Cleaner Fuels and Vehicle Strategies in Liberia.

Hosted at the Royal Ambassador Hotel in Unification Town, Margibi County, on June 9, 2026, the initiative marks a significant milestone in Liberia's efforts to promote cleaner fuels, improve vehicle standards, strengthen environmental governance, and advance sustainable transport systems.

The program also aligned with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), particularly Pillar Five on Environmental Sustainability, which seeks to promote climate resilience, clean energy initiatives, and the sustainable management of natural resources.

Recent estimates indicate that Liberia's vehicle fleet has expanded substantially, with more than 235,000 registered vehicles and 72,020 imported vehicles recorded as of 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate of approximately 21.4 percent since 2020.

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Providing the opening remarks, the Deputy Executive Director for Administration at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Anthony S. Kollie, explained that a high proportion of these vehicles are more than ten years old at the time of importation, and many lack modern emission-control technologies such as catalytic converters, diesel particulate filters, and advanced engine management systems.

According to him, as a result, these vehicles emit disproportionately high levels of pollutants, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, particulate matter, and black carbon, which are key contributors to urban air pollution, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and climate change.

"As a result, our Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) places special emphasis on the transport sector, with a commitment to reducing GHG emissions by 15.1 percent below business-as-usual (BAU) levels by 2035. Mitigation actions highlighted include, among other things, the introduction of electric vehicles, the adoption of cleaner fuel and vehicle standards, the promotion of diesel particulate filters for road and off-road vehicles, and the establishment of a sustainable transport policy," he noted.

Delivering the keynote address, Archibald S. Abban, Deputy Minister for Administration and Insurance at the Ministry of Transport, explained that the initiative represents a new chapter in the history of Liberia's transportation and environmental governance sectors.

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He emphasized that the program sends a clear signal of the country's collective commitment to modernizing the transport sector, protecting public health, improving air quality, strengthening and enforcing regulations, and fulfilling Liberia's global obligations toward climate action and sustainable development.

In remarks, Madam Jane Akumu, Programme Officer at UNEP's Sustainable Mobility Unit (SMU), expressed optimism that the outcomes of the program would help prepare Liberia for improved air quality and a healthier environment.

Also speaking at the event, J. Michael Vawah, Programme Analyst at UNDP, recognized that standards alone are not enough, stressing that successful implementation will require strong coordination, robust data systems, and sustained public awareness.

Making additional remarks, Koakun Emmanuel Myers, Deputy Director General for Technical Services at the Liberia Standards Authority (LiSA), said the initiative is a practical tool that will enhance consumer awareness, support regulatory enforcement, improve transparency in the vehicle market, and encourage the adoption of cleaner and more efficient vehicles.

He added that the focus must now shift toward effective implementation to ensure the initiative delivers its intended environmental and public health benefits.